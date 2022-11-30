Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Two Big Returns to Practice

The Indianapolis Colts are reeling after consecutive home losses. This week is a chance to regroup as they go back on the road for another primetime matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

As both teams hit the practice field to begin the week of on-field preparation, the injury report was relatively kind to the Colts considering how it's looked recently.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Cowboys are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Per the Colts, "The Indianapolis Colts conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. Wednesday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice."

Did Not Participate — WR Keke Coutee (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder/quadricep)

WR Keke Coutee (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder/quadricep) Limited Participant — DE Ben Banogu (abdomen), C Ryan Kelly (knee/ankle)

DE Ben Banogu (abdomen), C Ryan Kelly (knee/ankle) Full Participant — TE Kylen Granson (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

Moore was banged up during last Monday's game and had to come off the field at the time. Woods also apparently failed to leave the game unscathed, adding a quad injury on top of his existing shoulder ailment. Coutee was a late scratch from Sunday's game, and we now know he's one of the latest Colts to come down with this illness that's been running through the building.

Arguably the biggest news from Wednesday's session is Granson and Paye both being full participants after missing last week's game. Granson can help add another dimension to the Colts' offense alongside Woods after the rookie went for career highs in receptions (8) and receiving yards (98) last week. As for Paye, he's been out five games this year with an ankle injury and is sorely missed as the Colts struggle to put together a consistent pass rush.

COWBOYS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Trevon Diggs (illness), WR Michael Gallup (illness)

CB Trevon Diggs (illness), WR Michael Gallup (illness) Limited Participant — LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), S Jayron Kearse (shoulder), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot)

Diggs and Gallup are the biggest ones to keep an eye on here as they missed Wednesday's practice. Diggs and his 17 career interceptions could be a huge weapon against a turnover-prone passer like the Colts' Matt Ryan. Gallup is also one of Dallas' starting wide receivers.

Wide receiver James Washington, who has been on Injured Reserve with a foot injury all season, began his 21-day practice window on Wednesday.

