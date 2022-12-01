Skip to main content

Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Colts Still Down Some Critical Players

The Indianapolis Colts continued to be without a few critical players in practice on Thursday as they prepare for the Dallas Cowboys.

With how things are going for the Indianapolis Colts this season, it's going to take an "all hands on deck" kind of effort in order to upset the Dallas Cowboys on the road this week on Sunday Night Football.

Unfortunately, if the first two days of practice are any indication, the Colts may be without some of their better "hands" in this weekend's matchup.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Cowboys are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Per the Colts, "The Indianapolis Colts conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. Wednesday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice."

  • Did Not Participate — WR Keke Coutee (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder/quadricep)
  • Limited Participant — DE Ben Banogu (abdomen), C Ryan Kelly (knee/ankle)
  • Full Participant — TE Kylen Granson (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate —  CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), OT Braden Smith (illness), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder/quadricep)
  • Limited Participant — CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (knee)
  • Full Participant — DE Ben Banogu (abdomen), WR Keke Coutee (illness), TE Kylen Granson (illness), C Ryan Kelly (knee/ankle), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)
Moore was banged up during last Monday's game and had to come off the field at the time. He's been seen the last couple of days on a scooter and is reported to be out for at least this week. Woods also apparently failed to leave the game unscathed, adding a quad injury on top of his existing shoulder ailment. He was a star last week for the Colts, reeling in career highs in catches (8) and yards (98). Smith, the team's starting right tackle, is now the latest Colts player to miss time with this illness. It's been rampant over the past couple of weeks, costing numerous players practice (and game) time.

COWBOYS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Trevon Diggs (illness), WR Michael Gallup (illness)
  • Limited Participant — LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), S Jayron Kearse (shoulder), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Trevon Diggs (illness), WR Michael Gallup (illness), OT Terence Steele (personal)
  • Limited Participant — LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), S Jayron Kearse (shoulder), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot)

Diggs and Gallup are the biggest ones to keep an eye on here as they missed both Wednesday and Thursday's practices. Diggs and his 17 career interceptions could be a huge weapon against a turnover-prone passer like the Colts' Matt Ryan. Gallup is also one of Dallas' starting wide receivers.

Wide receiver James Washington, who has been on Injured Reserve with a foot injury all season, began his 21-day practice window on Wednesday.

