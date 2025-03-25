Daniel Jones Can Reach His Full Potential with Colts
The Indianapolis Colts thought it was best for Anthony Richardson's development if he received competition at the quarterback position. While several names on the free agent market fit the bill, one in particular stood out the most: Daniel Jones.
After signing the long-time New York Giants starter to a one-year, $14 million deal, it was clear that the Colts were serious about Richardson improving. If the former fourth-overall pick has a replication of his bad 2024 season, Jones will likely be the starter under center.
While Jones has the potential to shine with Shane Steichen, the preferred option is the field general with the higher ceiling, which is Richardson. In Pro Football Focus' piece from Ben Cooper Jones is the free agent signing with the highest upside for the Colts.
Here's what Cooper had to say about the sixth overall pick from the 2019 NFL draft.
"The upside here is obvious: If Jones wins the starting quarterback job, he could guide Indianapolis to new heights, potentially a playoff berth. The downside is also apparent: The Colts may have made Jones one of the NFL's highest-paid backup quarterbacks just for him to sit on the bench all season."
Jones isn't here as a one-year addition because Indianapolis wanted him to take over completely; rather, he is here to press Richardson into being the best version of himself. Yes, there's upside to Jones given his accuracy and ability to run, but he's also been turnover prone to this point in his career.
One of the facts is that the Giants didn't give Jones much in the Meadowlands, as indicated by the number of times he's been sacked. In 69 career starts, Jones has been sacked a ridiculous 208 times. This adds up to about three sacks per game, which doesn't allow any NFL quarterback to establish a routine.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jones is surrounded by arguably the best supporting cast he's had. Jonathan Taylor is in the backfield, and names like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce in the receiving corps.
As for the protection, the Giants didn't have a Quenton Nelson, Bernhard Raimann, or Braden Smith to form a cohesive unit to help the field general. If Jones gets to start, he'll at least not have to worry about taking three sacks every game.
The big knock on Jones isn't just his turnovers, but how long he holds onto the football that can lead to getting hit or sacked. If Steichen can get Jones into a rhythm with RPOs and quick passes, perhaps Jones can live up to that potential that Cooper brings up.
Jones is an intriguing competitor and does have a real chance at starting. However, it will take another downfall from Richardson. If Richardson can put it together and move in the right direction as a quarterback, then he'll win the starting job. But the pressure is on, and the margin for error is small, so it will be a duel to watch closely as each quarterback has plenty to lose in this situation.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.