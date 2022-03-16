Report: Colts Decline to Tender Offers to RFA/ERFAs

The Colts reportedly did not tender offers to RFA/ERFAs Taylor Stallworth, Skai Moore, Rob Windsor, Quartney Davis, or Nick Nelson.

At the start of the new league year, the Indianapolis Colts have already focused on bringing back some of their own in-house free agents.

However, there are a handful of their restricted and exclusive-rights free agents that they have declined to tender offers to.

Per Joel Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, the Colts did not extend offers to RFA defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth or ERFAs wide receiver Quartney Davis, defensive tackle Rob Windsor, linebacker Skai Moore, or defensive back Nick Nelson.

The only one of their RFAs that they did offer was wide receiver Ashton Dulin as the right of first refusal.

The most notable of these is Stallworth, who has been an important part of the Colts' interior defensive line rotation for the last two years. Since being signed by the Colts, he has played in 32 games (two starts) and totaled 28 tackles (5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovered, 1 pass breakup, and 13 quarterback hits.

Windsor was a sixth-round (No. 193) pick by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad but was elevated to action in two games (2 tackles), and his second season on Injured Reserve following a hip injury.

Moore has had a very back-and-forth career with the Colts. He was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft and managed to play in nine games (one start) and made 4 tackles. He spent 2019 on the practice squad, 2020 as a COVID-19 opt-out, and 2021 on Injured Reserve.

Nelson and Davis spent 2021, their only season in Indianapolis, on Injured Reserve.

