Skip to main content

Report: Colts Decline to Tender Offers to RFA/ERFAs

The Colts reportedly did not tender offers to RFA/ERFAs Taylor Stallworth, Skai Moore, Rob Windsor, Quartney Davis, or Nick Nelson.

At the start of the new league year, the Indianapolis Colts have already focused on bringing back some of their own in-house free agents.

However, there are a handful of their restricted and exclusive-rights free agents that they have declined to tender offers to.

Per Joel Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, the Colts did not extend offers to RFA defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth or ERFAs wide receiver Quartney Davis, defensive tackle Rob Windsor, linebacker Skai Moore, or defensive back Nick Nelson.

The only one of their RFAs that they did offer was wide receiver Ashton Dulin as the right of first refusal.

The most notable of these is Stallworth, who has been an important part of the Colts' interior defensive line rotation for the last two years. Since being signed by the Colts, he has played in 32 games (two starts) and totaled 28 tackles (5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovered, 1 pass breakup, and 13 quarterback hits.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Windsor was a sixth-round (No. 193) pick by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad but was elevated to action in two games (2 tackles), and his second season on Injured Reserve following a hip injury.

Moore has had a very back-and-forth career with the Colts. He was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft and managed to play in nine games (one start) and made 4 tackles. He spent 2019 on the practice squad, 2020 as a COVID-19 opt-out, and 2021 on Injured Reserve.

Nelson and Davis spent 2021, their only season in Indianapolis, on Injured Reserve.

What do you think the Colts still need to do in free agency? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Pre-order the Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Fireworks go off near the stage after the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Colts' Official 2022 NFL Draft Order Announced

By Jake Arthur3 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) stands in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Colts' Carson Wentz Trade to Commanders Becomes Official

By Jake Arthur3 hours ago
USATSI_17481753
Film

Film Room Breaks Down Colts' New Star Edge Rusher

By Zach Hicks4 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Report: Colts, Raiders Set to Make Splash Trade

By Jake Arthur5 hours ago
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) defends during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Colts Re-Sign Versatile Defensive Lineman

By Jake Arthur21 hours ago
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has led his offense to 118 points in a three-game win streak entering Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts, who have also won three in a row after an opening loss.
News

Veteran Quarterback Lists Colts as Preferred Destination if Traded

By Zach Hicks23 hours ago
USATSI_16977572(1)
Film

Film Room Breaks Down Colts' Newest Cornerback Addition

By Zach HicksMar 15, 2022
Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) rushes against Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Matt Pryor (69) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Colts Re-Sign Possible Starter at Left Tackle

By Andrew MooreMar 15, 2022