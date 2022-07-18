Previewing Colts’ DE Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

At this point in the offseason, we are all just counting down the days until football returns. Thankfully, we only have a couple more weeks to wait.

Later this month, NFL teams will reconvene as each organization will begin training camp. Players and coaches will return from their summer break fresh and ready to start the long grind of the NFL season. The Indianapolis Colts are one of those teams and will begin camp on July 27th at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Ind.

The Colts are a team that will see plenty of new faces taking on major roles for the 2022 season. Some position battles have already been determined, while others will be up for grabs throughout training camp. The Colts are hoping this competition leads to improved play all over the field.

As was the case a season ago, it is time to preview the Colts’ depth chart as we head into the 2022 season. We will go position by position and discuss how the players stack up heading into the fall. The next group to preview is the defensive ends, who will have a major impact on the success of the Colts’ defense in 2022.

Yannick Ngakoue

2021 Stats: 28 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 23 QB hits, 3 forced fumbles

Ever since franchise-great Robert Mathis retired in 2016, the Colts have had a hard time finding a consistent threat on the edge. While Justin Houston and Denico Autry were signed through free agency to help boost the pass rush, Houston was past his prime, and Autry was never seen as a top pass rushing threat.

The Colts are hoping that Ngakoue becomes the solution they have been looking for. The Colts acquired Ngakoue in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin this spring. The pass rusher follows defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to Indy after Bradley was the Raiders’ DC last season.

Entering his seventh season in the NFL, Ngakoue is the type of pass-rushing talent the Colts need in their defense. Ngakoue has never had less than eight sacks in a season during his six-year career and is coming off a year in Las Vegas where he notched ten sacks. Those numbers would have led the Colts a season ago.

Ngakoue should fit right in within the Colts’ defense. He fits the LEO position in Bradley’s defense perfectly, made for fast, explosive pass rushers who can get in a wide stance and attack the quarterback. In a contract year, the veteran is ready to dominate the line of scrimmage and could be in line for another double-digit sack season in Indy.

Kwity Paye

2021 Stats: 32 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 10 QB hits, 2 fumble recoveries

2021 was a tale of two seasons for Paye. His rookie year got off to a slow start as he failed to record a sack in his first eight games. He was also hampered by a hamstring injury that slowed down his development.

But there was a turning point for Paye midway through the season. The game began to slow down for him, and he started to wreak havoc in the backfield more often. Paye recorded all four of his sacks in the back half of the season and saw his pass-rush win rate soar.

Now, as he enters Year 2, the former first-round pick looks poised for a breakout season. Paye has continued to work on his game all offseason, focusing on the mental side of his game and getting off the ball quicker.

Changes to the Colts’ defense should help Paye as well. Paye will now focus on getting after the quarterback rather than having to read and react to what is going on in the backfield. The addition of Ngakoue on the other side of the defensive line should also take attention off of Paye and give him more one-on-one opportunities.

Paye has been a trendy pick to break out in 2022, and the Colts hope it comes to fruition.

Dayo Odeyingbo

2021 Stats: 6 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble

Odeyingbo’s rookie year was anything but a breeze. After tearing his Achilles while training for the NFL Draft in January, he did not even see the field until almost halfway through his rookie season. When Odeyingbo finally did get back on the field, playing time was scarce as he worked to get his legs back under him and adjust to the NFL game.

The pass rusher basically had a red-shirt season to begin his NFL career. As we approach the 2022 season, Odeyingbo is healthy and fully recovered from his Achilles injury. There have been no setbacks, and he has stayed healthy throughout the offseason.

The Colts are very high on Odeyingbo and his potential along the defensive line. At 6’6” and 276 pounds, the second-year player is one of the biggest and longest players on the team. He also possesses great burst off the line of scrimmage and can play both inside and outside on the line.

Odeyingbo is looking to prove he can be the equivalent of a third starter at defensive end in this Colts defense and can make key plays up and down the line.

Tyquan Lewis

2021 Stats: 14 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 6 QB hits, 1 INT

It is hard to look at Lewis’s NFL career and not feel some compassion for him. After being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Lewis battled injuries to start his career and had a hard time staying on the field. When he was healthy, his lack of production and level of play during practice led to multiple healthy scratches for the young pass rusher.

As he entered his third year, a switch flipped for Lewis. He became more aggressive and productive, becoming a solid depth option along the defensive line and even pushing for a starting opportunity. By 2021, he had carved out a nice role on the Colts’ defense.

2021 was looking like a good year for Lewis. He was on pace to have career highs in sacks, tackles, and QB hits. Then, during a Week 8 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, Lewis tore a major muscle in his knee on the same play he recorded his first career interception. His season was over.

Lewis decided to return to the Colts on a one-year deal during free agency this past spring. With his knee healed, Lewis is looking to show that he can still compete at a high level and contribute along the Colts’ defensive line. While he may not have very many opportunities to start this season, the Colts are hoping Lewis can be a solid depth piece and have an impact when his number is called.

Best of the Rest

Behind the front four players at defensive end, the rest of the group is highlighted by three veterans looking to make the roster.

Starting with Ben Banogu, the veteran is entering his fourth season in the NFL and has yet to find a consistent role with the Colts. After being drafted by the Colts in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Banogu has only played in 18 games combined the last two seasons while mostly being a healthy scratch. He only has 2.5 sacks in his career, and all came in his rookie season. If Banogu fails to perform in camp, the Colts could cut or try to trade Banogu before the season begins.

Two other veteran pass rushers signed with the Colts during free agency this spring. Bryan Cox Jr. is a five-year veteran who last played in 2020 with the Buffalo Bills but only has 31 tackles and 0.5 sacks in his career. Ifeadi Odenigbo comes from the Cleveland Browns with 72 tackles and 10.5 sacks in four years. Both will need to impress if they want to be on the roster Week 1.

The final two defensive ends on the roster will most likely be fighting for spots on the practice squad. Kameron Cline has been on the Colts’ practice squad for the past two seasons and has filled in during emergency situations. Scott Patchan signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent this spring. Both young guys will try to show off their potential in camp.

