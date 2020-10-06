Colts Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner Makes PFF’s ‘Team of the Week’ Again

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts turned in another dominant defensive performance, led by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and edge rusher Justin Houston, in a 19-11 wrangling of the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Buckner was named to the Pro Football Focus “Week 4 NFL Team of the Week.” It's the second consecutive week the All-Pro defender has earned that honor.

DeForest Buckner has had a dramatic impact on the Colts defense. Clark Wade/USA TODAY Sports

Here are the Colts players who ranked in the top 10 at their position in Week 4.

DeForest Buckner

Defensive lineman No. 3 (90.6), 54 snaps (87%)

3 tackles, 1 pass breakup, 3 quarterback hits

How good of a trade has this turned out to be for the Colts? PFF credited Buckner with five total quarterback pressures (two hurries, three hits). He also had a key tipped pass, and the majority of his tackles resulted in gains of three yards or less for the Bears offense.

Justin Houston

Edge defender No. 5 (83.9), 49 snaps (79%)

4 tackles (2 for loss), 1.0 sack, 2 quarterback hits

Houston easily played his largest share of snaps this season and it resulted in a big day for the 31-year-old.

He was credited with three quarterback pressures (one hurry, one hit, one sack), and had four stops, which PFF considers to be a forced failure for the offense.

Jordan Glasgow

Special teamer No. 9 (82.2), 19 snaps (70%)

1 tackle, 1 blocked punt

It only took the first quarter of the season for the former Michigan Wolverine to start making splash plays on special teams.

He tipped a Bears punt on the opening drive, which ended on the Colts’ 47-yard line. The offense took advantage of the terrific field position with a touchdown in the ensuing possession.

Glasgow also had a special-teams tackle on the punt coverage team.

Anthony Walker

Linebacker No. 8 (80.1), 53 snaps (85%)

11 tackles

With All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard missing the second half with a groin injury, Walker stepped into his WILL spot and had a season-high 11 tackles.

Walker was credited with five stops by PFF, and allowed just 27 yards on five receptions in his direction (5.4 avg.).

Mo Alie-Cox

Tight end No. 8 (79.2), 33 snaps (46%)

1 reception (2 targets), 13 yards (13.0 avg.), 1 TD

The tight end had only one catch, but he made it count as he rumbled 13 yards for a touchdown.

Alie-Cox spent most of the day helping out his teammates, earning a 70.2 in pass blocking and 70.1 in run blocking.

Ryan Kelly

Center No. 10 (65.6), 72 snaps (100%)

It was a rather sloppy day for the Colts offense, but Kelly was a bright spot anchoring the line. He earned a grade of 73.4 in pass blocking and allowed no pressures of any kind.

When running directly up the gut behind Kelly, the Colts had 14 carries for 38 yards (2.7 avg.), including two of their five rushing first downs and two of their four 10-plus-yard runs.

Rodrigo Blankenship

Kicker No. 9 (66.1), 5 snaps (19%)

4-of-4 field goals (100%), 1-of-1 extra points (100%)

Blankenship nailed all five kicks, but the eight kickers above him all were perfect on the day as well, and many of them hit field goals from at least 50 yards.

Blankenship made field goals from 21, 30, 30, and 44 yards, which highlights the Colts’ issues with scoring sixes instead of threes in the red zone.

Isaiah Rodgers, Nyheim Hines

Kick returner No. 2 (63.9), 3 ST snaps (11%) | Kick returner No. 7 (62.7), 8 ST snaps (30%)

2 kickoff returns, 28.0 YPR | 4 punt returns, 10.5 YPR

PFF graded the two return specialists highly in Week 4. The rookie Rodgers had a 32-yard long kickoff return and gave the Colts average starting field position of the 32.5-yard line.

Hines had a 21-yard punt return as well as a 14-yarder.

