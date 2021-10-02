October 2, 2021
Without Star OL, Colts Will Miss 'Elite Leader' Sunday Against Dolphins

Already down standout right tackle Braden Smith, the Colts now have to adjust to the loss of star left guard Quenton Nelson ahead of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
When the Indianapolis Colts take to the field Sunday on the road inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami against the Miami Dolphins, they'll do so without star guard Quenton Nelson. 

Nelson injured his ankle in the second quarter of the Week 3 loss on the road to Tennessee Titans, getting rolled up on during a run to the left near midfield, forcing him off the field while putting no weight on his leg. 

The loss of Nelson for at least Week 4, according to Colts' head coach Frank Reich is not only a significant blow to the Colts on the field, but in the locker room as well, which is detrimental for an 0-3 team searching for its first win.  

“He’s an elite leader. He’s an elite leader, not just an elite player," Reich said during his media availability Friday. "So, you just have to – we’ll pick up the energy. What we talked about this week, is the energy and that stuff really, first and foremost and more than anything, it comes from execution from playing good football. If we want some good energy on the sideline, no matter what the heat is or no matter what the temperature is, let’s just play good football and let’s execute in all three phases.”

Nelson will not be the only key starter out on Sunday for the Colts. 

Indianapolis will also be without rookie defensive end Kwity Paye, starting safety Khari Willis, starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, and Smith. Questionable players for Sunday's game include tight end Jack Doyle, Mark Glowinski, Jonathan Taylor and Carson Wentz. 

Have thoughts on Frank Reich's comments regarding Quenton Nelson? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

