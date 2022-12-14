Colts: 4 Most Exciting Opponents Remaining On Schedule

There are only four games remaining on the Indianapolis Colts' schedule, and there will be plenty of star power on the opposing sidelines.

It’s officially Week 15 in the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts are on a slate to face the surging Minnesota Vikings (10-3) on Saturday.

For the remaining four games of the regular season, there are highly talented players that the Colts will need to account for to have any hopes of finishing respectably.

Starting with the Vikings, let’s check out the squads the Colts will face and who should be at the top of mind for interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

WEEK 15: MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-3) Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Star to Watch: WR Justin Jefferson It’s no secret who the best receiver in the NFL is, so it should be even less of a secret that Jefferson will need to be watched at all times by the secondary. Through 13 games, Jefferson has destroyed virtually all opposition, tallying 99 catches (second in NFL) on 142 targets (tied-first), and 1,500 receiving yards (first). Pair this with how well quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken care of the ball and a veteran receiver in Adam Thielen accompanying Jefferson and you have a very difficult puzzle to piece together for Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Honorable Mentions: LB Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter Together, Smith (9.5) and Hunter (7.0) have combined for 16.5 sacks through 13 games. They also have a combined total of 26 tackles for loss (Smith 15; Hunter 11). WEEK 16: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7-6) Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Star to Watch: QB Justin Herbert Another no-brainer, Herbert has had injuries and instability all around him this year and has still put together very nice numbers. He is notably second in the league in two categories; passing yards (3,706) and pass completions (379). Not to mention, he has taken great care of the ball with only 7 interceptions. The way to Herbert’s head is through pressures and sacks, as he’s been put into the dirt 30 times by opponents. Will the Colts be able to get to Herbert? It will need to happen to keep him out of rhythm. Honorable Mention: WR Mike Williams One of the more overlooked receivers in the league, Williams is healthy and ready to play again. After returning to face the Miami Dolphins after being sidelined with injury, Williams caught all 6 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. Look for Herbert to try to get Williams into another rhythm against the Colts. WEEK 17: NEW YORK GIANTS (7-5-1) Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports Star to Watch: RB Saquon Barkley Even with injuries nagging the past few seasons for him, Barkley is still a highlight waiting to happen for the G-Men. He dominates the backfield with 251 carries and 1,083 yards to accompany 8 rushing touchdowns. Also, he is the team leader in catches with 42, showing a huge role in the passing game for quarterback Daniel Jones. Being a dual threat, the linebackers and defensive front will need to force Jones to throw, rather than rely on handing it off and dunking it to Barkley. Honorable Mention: DT Dexter Lawrence Lawrence is a man-eater, currently with a team-leading 6.0 sacks and a whopping 55 tackles through 13 games. For a defensive tackle to put forth such a high motor is daunting for any line, but especially a struggling offensive line like the Colts. Double teams could be in order. WEEK 18: HOUSTON TEXANS (1-11-1) Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Star to Watch: RB Dameon Pierce This has been a lifeless season for the Texans' offense, but one Pierce has come through as a serious powerhouse for the backfield and could make a claim for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The rookie has all 13 games under his belt with 220 carries for 939 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns. He even has 30 catches for 165 yards and a receiving score. One issue that his Pierce is ball security, with 4 fumbles. With a struggling Texans offense, it will be on the Colts to make quarterback Davis Mills defeat the secondary to secure a win. Honorable Mention: S Jalen Pitre The rookie out of Baylor has made an immediate impact. Through 13 games he’s accumulated a team-leading 104 tackles and 3 interceptions. The Colts must make it priority number one to locate Pitre on the field, as he is the new breed of hybrid linebacker/safety that so many defenses want.

With the season nearing its end, the Colts have a lot to think about and plan for. Three out of the remaining four games are against playoff heavy-hitters and contenders, some fighting for spots.

With the superstars from each team highlighted, it will need to be seen if the Colts are ready and up for the task of stopping or slowing them down to get some wins down the stretch.

