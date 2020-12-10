Colts Fantasy Week 14: Who Starts Sunday at Las Vegas Raiders?

Stick with the hot hand, which according to AllColts fantasy expert Jake Arthur, means starting Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers against the Raiders.

The Indianapolis Colts found some offensive identity in the last couple of weeks, and the clarity is shining a light for NFL fantasy football owners.

Their run/pass attack has increased the value of certain players, and those players maintain that value in the Colts’ Week 14 road visit to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Sunday.

From a fantasy football perspective, here are the best starting fantasy options from the Colts for owners this week.

(Weekly positional rankings from FantasyPros.com, based on Half-PPR scoring. Ranks as of Thursday of game week.)

Before joining the Colts, quarterback Philip Rivers spent 16 seasons with the Chargers, who are AFC West Division rivals with the Raiders. Rivers faces the Raiders for the 29th time on Sunday. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

QB Philip Rivers

— Last game: 27-of-35 passing, 285 yards (8.1 YPA), 2 TD = 22.8 FP

— Last three-game average: 25-of-37.7 passing, 289.3 yards (7.7 YPA), 2.3 TD, 0.7 TO = 23.6 FP

— FantasyPros Week 14 Position Rank: QB15

— 2020 Raiders vs. QBs: 24th (20.1 FPPG)

Rivers has been on a roll as of late, throwing for at least 285 yards in each of the last four games and reaching a passer rating of at least 100 in three of the four. He’s also thrown for multiple touchdowns in each of the last three games.

His ability to indiscriminately spread the ball around and take what the defense gives him allows for Rivers to pick up ample fantasy points each week.

In 2020, the Raiders have allowed five opposing quarterbacks to eclipse 300 yards passing, and four of the last five have thrown for multiple TDs.

RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

— Last game: Taylor - 13 carries, 91 yards, 3 receptions (3 targets), 44 yards, 1 total TD = 21 FP | Hines - 6 carries, 10 yards, 3 receptions (3 targets), 22 yards, 1 total TD = 10.7 FP

— Last three-game average: Taylor - 14 carries, 64.3 yards, 3 receptions (3 targets), 31 yards, 1 total TD = 13 FP | Hines - 7.3 carries, 13.7 yards, 4.7 receptions (5.7 targets), 39.7 yards, 1 total TD, 1 total 2PC = 10.3 FP

— FantasyPros Week 14 Position Rank: Taylor RB12, Hines RB27

— 2020 Raiders vs. RBs: 28th (22.1 FPPG)

Taylor and Hines are entering must-start, matchup-proof territory. While they’re not quite there yet, this is a great matchup for both.

Both players contribute as runners and pass-catchers, averaging 24.3 touches for 123.5 yards from scrimmage per game and combining to score 12 TDs.

The Colts seem to be trusting Taylor a bit more as the lead back. In the past couple of weeks, he’s combined for 42 touches for 249 yards (5.9 avg.) and a TD. Hines has also been a constant presence in the backfield, even getting some carries at peculiar times.

The Raiders have allowed nine opposing running backs to reach 15 fantasy points in a game, and three pairs of running backs on the same team to hit at least 10 points.

T.Y. Hilton has caught touchdown passes in back-to-back games. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

WR T.Y. Hilton

— Last game: 8 receptions (11 targets), 110 yards, 1 TD = 21 FP

— Last three-game average: 5.0 receptions (7.3 targets), 75.7 yards, 2 total TDs = 14.1 FP

— FantasyPros Week 14 Position Rank: WR35

— 2020 Raiders vs. WRs: 21st (24.9 FPPG)

That’s right, everyone: Hilton finally gets back on the list!

Rookie Michael Pittman Jr. has been who I’ve had my eye on in recent weeks (and he’s still not a bad option), but there’s something different about the playmaking that Hilton brings to the Colts offense.

Rivers and Hilton have finally begun connecting in the last two games as Hilton has caught 12-of-16 targets for 191 yards (15.9 avg.) and two TDs.

Las Vegas has had some injury issues with their defensive backs as Jonathan Abram, Damon Arnette, Jeff Heath, Isaiah Johnson, and Nevin Lawson have been a bit banged-up lately.

Seven opposing wide receivers have reached 15 points against the Raiders, and 12 have reached 10.

We’ve all seen before that when Hilton has momentum, fantasy owners need to ride it until it fades.

Boom or Bust

The “Boom” players are outside of the top 10 at their position in FantasyPros’ Week 14 rankings, yet have high upside this week. The ”Bust” players are inside the top 15 at their position, but could fall short of expectations.

Boom

— Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (QB11) vs. Minnesota Vikings

— Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (RB14) vs. Minnesota Vikings

— Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans (WR21) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Bust

— Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (QB8) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

— Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (RB5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

— A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (WR4) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Who I’m Adding This Week

Here are some players worth acquiring from the waiver wire. They are owned in 40% or less of Yahoo! leagues.

— WR Keke Coutee, Houston Texans (38%)

— WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders (36%)

— RB Ty Johnson, New York Jets (34%)

— WR Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos (25%)

— QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (12%)

