Colts the New Betting Favorite for MVP Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts have been declared the betting favorite for an NFL MVP quarterback next offseason.

Logic says that the Indianapolis Colts should go after their long-term solution at quarterback next offseason.

After not being able to reach ultimate success with aging veterans at the position over the last few years, perhaps the Colts should step up to the plate and take a big swing on a young player who can lead them for the next decade.

However, that's not what the sports betting world has in mind. Instead, the Colts have been named the favorites to land one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history next offseason by acquiring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers may end up the prize of the offseason QB market," said OddsChecker spokesman Kyle Newman. "The two-time reigning MVP has dealt with injuries and a lack of weapons around him in 2022, but that’s unlikely to deter interested teams. If Rodgers hits the open market he’ll be the most sought-after play in the NFL with more than half the league after him.

"The books say the Colts are the favorites," Newman continued. "But logic says a contending team will take the plunge. Perhaps the Jets, Commanders, or Giants, who are all competing for a playoff spot this season. Feels like the books are looking at team history rather than logical landing spots at this point.”

The 39-year-old Rodgers signed a three-year, $150.8 million deal including $101.5M guaranteed this offseason, which puts him under contract through 2024. However, per OverTheCap.com, "The team has two dummy years on the contract for salary cap purposes. Technically they are not void years but they are not seasons that Rodgers would be asked to honor if he were on the roster."

If Rodgers were to become available, the Packers would have to release him first or trade him. His relationship with the franchise has been notably rocky over the last few years, so it seems like becoming available is a possibility.

Now, should the Colts throw their hat in the ring for his services? Let's address why it may actually be favorable first.

The good about Rodgers is he's still incredibly talented and accomplished. For my money, he's arguably the best passer I've ever seen. This definitely hasn't been his best season but it's still better than most. In 13 games, he's gone 272-of-423 passing (64.3%) for 2,864 yards (6.8 YPA), 22 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, and a rating of 92.4.

He won Super Bowl XLV where he was also crowned the game's MVP. He's also a four-time NFL MVP, including each of the last two years. He's a five-time All-Pro (four First-Teams), 10-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

In 226 career games (219 starts), Rodgers has gone 4,923-of-7,541 passing (65.3%) for 58,224 yards (7.7 YPA) with 471 touchdowns, 102 interceptions, and a 103.8 passer rating. He's also run the ball 705 times for 3,439 yards (4.9 avg.), and 34 touchdowns.

Rodgers has also appeared in 22 playoff games (21 starts) and holds a record of 11-10 as a starter.

However, at this age, it would be yet another end-of-career rental for the Colts. Philip Rivers was 38 when he joined the Colts in 2020 and retired after his lone season despite making the postseason. Current quarterback Matt Ryan was 37 when the Colts traded for him this offseason and also appears to be a one-and-done with the Colts after an awful campaign.

Hypothetically, Rodgers could perform well for the Colts, but he still has an uncertain future as he turns 40 next December. If the Colts have a positive season with Rodgers and make the playoffs but fail to win the Super Bowl, and then he retires or heads elsewhere after the season, what was accomplished?

Regardless, it's been quite evident this year that the Colts aren't ready to make a Super Bowl push yet even if they had someone like Rodgers under center.

