Colts Coach Frank Reich Commends Nick Sirianni on Becoming Eagles Head Coach

INDIANAPOLIS — Although he’s losing one of his closest friends in coaching, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is happy for offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who was hired this week as Philadelphia Eagles head coach.

They worked together the past three seasons with the Colts as well as for three years with the San Diego Chargers. Reich called the plays, but Sirianni offered vital input into how the offense worked.

The Eagles made the Sirianni hiring official on Sunday.

Reich released a statement on Sirianni.

“I am thrilled for Nick and his opportunity to serve as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles,” Reich said. “I spent six years coaching with Nick in two different organizations. He has a brilliant mind, he is a strong leader, and he will relate well with the city and its fanbase.

“Nick comes from a coaching family and this is his passion. He is going to a first-class organization and I’m looking forward to witnessing his success. I’m very appreciative of Nick’s contribution to the Colts over the last three seasons and I wish him and his family the best.”

Frank Reich (right) talks to Nick Sirianni during 2019 training camp. Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports

Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017, the latter year culminating in a Super Bowl championship. The Eagles needed a bright offensive mind to try to fix struggling quarterback Carson Wentz, so who better for the job than Reich’s most trusted offensive coach in Indy?

Sirianni has already hired Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon as Eagles defensive coordinator as well as Colts assistant Kevin Patullo as offensive pass game coordinator.

The Colts could lose another assistant in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who reportedly interviewed well for the Houston Texans head coaching job.

Along with Colts quarterback Philip Rivers' retirement, this offseason will be one of tremendous change for the franchise.

Quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady reportedly has been promoted to replace Sirianni as offensive coordinator.

Now a team that improved four wins to 11-5 and lost in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Buffalo is in the market for a new quarterback. Brady and Reich will be voices for general manager Chris Ballard in that decision.

The most recent buzz surrounds Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who reportedly has agreed with his team to part ways. The Lions are said to be entertaining trade offers for the 32-year-old passer, who has two years and $43 million remaining on his contract.

In a dozen seasons, Stafford has passed for a franchise-record 45,109 yards with 282 touchdowns and 144 interceptions. He was NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2011 and made his only Pro Bowl in 2014.

If the Lions are going to make a move with Stafford, it stands to reason that deal will be done before the fifth day of the new league year in March, when the quarterback is scheduled to receive a $10-million roster bonus.

Colts backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is set to become a free agent when the new league year begins. That leaves Jacob Eason, a fourth-round selection last April, as the only quarterback on the roster.