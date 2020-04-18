AllColts
Top Stories
News

Colts GM Chris Ballard: ‘There’s Always Light in the Darkness'

PhilB24

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard opened a Friday video conference call with a message to the public, and specifically those on the front lines dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hope everybody is doing good, everybody is healthy – families are healthy, everybody is safe,” he said. “Just to open, in these unprecedented times that we’re in and just want to thank all the healthcare workers, all the first responders, all the people out there that are making a lot of sacrifices around the world – not just in our country – but around the world to beat this. It’s heroic what they’re doing. I don’t ever want to lose sight or perspective of where we’re at right now. The entire world – what we’re trying to defeat. It’s something very difficult.

“I think our government here in Indiana has done a tremendous job and the people of Indiana have done a tremendous job with social distancing, listening to what the instructions were for us to stop this thing. It’s been an inconvenience for everybody, but it’s been the right thing to do. I always say there’s always light in the darkness. There’s always light in the darkness, you’ve just got to find it.”

Ballard and his Colts scouting staff have been preparing remotely for next week’s virtual NFL draft, where the GM will make his selections from his home.

While NFL offseason programs will begin as scheduled on Monday, they will be handled remotely because facilities are closed, in accordance with federal and stage regulations.

“Both our Executive Committee and Board of Player Reps have voted unanimously to approve a virtual off-season program up until the start of training camp,’’ the NFLPA said in a statement. “We will be sending out all the details and setting up calls with players and agents for how this will work shortly.’’

Voluntary virtual OTAs thought May 15 will consists of classroom work and remotely-instructed workouts. Teams can send players workout equipment and monitoring devices at a maximum cost of $1,500 per player. Players will receive a daily per diem of $235.

Meanwhile on the home front, Ballard said he’s appreciated the deviation from his usual weekly routine because he’s been able to spend more time with family. He and his wife, Kristin, have five children.

“It’s been interesting just with my family being home these last three-and-a-half weeks,” he said. “I almost forget – we have dinner tonight. We have dinner every night together. Our lives have been taken over by youth sports – they really had for the good. All of our kids are active. They have been in youth sports and so it was hard to get us all together at any point just to spend time together as a family, to eat dinner – little things you kind of take for granted that we’re doing now every night.

“To watch my kids – it’s almost like when I grew up – to watch them have to go out and play in the yard and play baseball in the yard and find time with each other. That’s been rewarding. I’m not gonna lie, that’s been very rewarding.”

He’s also appreciated how his scouting staff has adjusted to the routine in diligently preparing for the virtual NFL draft, which is next Thursday through Saturday.

“Our team, our group of scouts, they have been unbelievable in this process,” he said. “Not one of them even flinched once. They have not blinked. Any change, anything that’s happened, they have found answers to and I’m fortunate. I am fortunate to have the group that I have with me and around me that supports. I always say, it’s never about one person. You are only as strong as the people that you have around you. Our group is exceptionally strong and I am very fortunate to have them. They have solved problems along the way and found ways for us to be able to communicate, keep our process the same way.

“We have actually grown. There are a lot of things that I think we have figured out here over the last three weeks that we like and that we are going to continue to do going forward. We have still had some very healthy discussions. I kept waiting for somebody to break in and record it but it’s been fun. We have had the same debate. We’ve got the same work done. We’ll continue to go through this draft and operate as business as usual.”

The Colts have seven picks in the draft, starting with a pair in the second round at No. 34 and 44 overall.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Twenty-One Years Later, Brandon Burlsworth Legacy Endures For Retired Indianapolis Colts Coach

Longtime offensive line coach Howard Mudd reflects on how Burlsworth, an offensive guard selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round in 1999, made a lasting impression in such a short time before the All-American's death 10 days later.

PhilB24

GM Chris Ballard Reiterates Colts Won't Force QB Pick in NFL Draft

Despite not having a quarterback signed beyond next season, Ballard reinforced his belief that the position is too important to reach for the wrong guy.

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts Get Offensive in AllColts.com Mock Draft

After weeks of studying, the site's first mock draft projects the Colts to add offensive weapons in the second and third rounds. This mock offers suggestions on all six Colts selections in the April 23-25 NFL draft.

PhilB24

ColtsSpeak: Grant King

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Grant King, 22-year-old Indiana University senior from Sullivan, Ill. The Colts fan since first grade shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

PhilB24

Anybody Mocked to Death on NFL Draft?

In an unusual time without anybody playing games, anything NFL including mock drafts become that much more important for fans needing something to stay connected.

PhilB24

Turning Pages of '100 Things Colts Fans:' 'Edge'

Indianapolis Colts all-time leading rusher Edgerrin James is profiled as a great player and one of the all-time favorite media interviews in Chapter 17 of 2013 book '100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die,' published by Triumph Books.

PhilB24

Analyzing Six QBs Indianapolis Colts Could Consider Drafting

The Colts are on the clock until the second round, where they have two selections in next week's NFL draft. Here's a look at several possibilities, not just for the second round but in middle rounds or later.

PhilB24

by

PhilB24

Time is Now for Indianapolis Colts' Tyquan Lewis to Show Something

The 2018 second-round pick out of Ohio State has missed 15 games due to injuries in two NFL seasons. The defensive tackle/end starts of year three as a reserve who must make the most of the snaps he gets.

PhilB24

by

Footballfan55

Indianapolis Colts' Draft Strategy Must Include Having an Eye on After 2020

Colts general manager Chris Ballard must take into account that he has several key players entering contract years, which likely impacts NFL draft selections. He can't just be focused on next season, he has to be thinking ahead to 2021 and after that.

PhilB24

Random Indianapolis Colts Thoughts on Drafting WRs, Color Rush Black Uniforms

Perhaps Colts GM Chris Ballard uses a draft pick on a wide receiver from round three on? What would you think about the Colts in color rush all-black uniforms?

PhilB24