Colts Hire 10 Assistant Coaches

An offseason of change has required the Indianapolis Colts to fill several vacancies on the coaching staff.

INDIANAPOLIS — After losing several assistant coaches to other NFL opportunities, the Indianapolis Colts announced the addition of 10 hires in a Tuesday press release.

Most notable among the coaches is Hall of Fame offensive lineman Kevin Mawae, who will be an assistant offensive line coach.

Joe Hastings will be the assistant special teams coach, Scott Milanovich has been tasked to coach quarterbacks, Scottie Montgomery is running backs coach, James Rowe is cornerbacks coach, and Press Taylor has been tabbed as a senior offensive assistant.

Milanovich replaces Marcus Brady, who was promoted to offensive coordinator. Montgomery fills the vacancy of the retired Tom Rathman.

The Colts also named Klayton Adams as tight ends coach, Parks Frazier as assistant quarterbacks coach, Doug McKenney for applied sports science/conditioning, and David Overstreet II will be assistant defensive backs coach.

Here are the coaching bios issued in the team release.

Hastings served as senior player personnel analyst at the University of Mississippi in 2020. He was the wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator at Indiana State in 2019 after joining the program as wide receivers coach in 2018. Hastings spent three seasons at Michigan where he served as wide receivers coach/offensive assistant (2017) and defensive graduate assistant working with the defensive line (2015-16). He was a pro personnel assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. Hastings played wide receiver for three seasons (2011-13) in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. He also played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League in 2012. Collegiately, Hastings saw action in 34 career games at Washburn from 2005-2010 and totaled 119 receptions for 2,033 yards and 17 touchdowns. In 2010, he set the Ichabods’ all-time single season reception record with 87 for 1,546 yards. Hastings also tallied 15 receiving touchdowns in 2010 which was the second-most in a single season in program history. He finished his career ranked sixth in receiving yards, ninth in receptions, and seventh in receiving touchdowns in school history.

Kevin Mawae was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Mawae served as an offensive analyst at Arizona State for the last three years (2018-20). He began his coaching career with the Chicago Bears in 2016 as assistant offensive line coach. Mawae is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Over his 16-year playing career, he appeared in 241 games (238 starts) in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2006-09), New York Jets (1998-2005), and Seattle Seahawks (1994-97). Among his numerous accolades, Mawae was named All-Pro seven times and was voted to eight Pro Bowls. He was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. Mawae blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher in 13 of his 16 seasons with five different running backs. He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the second round (36th overall) of the 1994 NFL Draft.

Milanovich has 17 years of coaching experience, including three seasons in the NFL. He most recently was named head coach of the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Football Team on Dec. 12, 2019, before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Milanovich served as the quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars for three seasons (2017-19). He was head coach of the Toronto Argonauts from 2012-16. Milanovich also served in multiple roles with the Montreal Alouettes (2007-2011) and helped the team win the Grey Cup in 2009 and 2010. He coached in NFL Europe with the Cologne Centurions (2006) and Rhein Fire (2004-05). From 1996-2003, Milanovich played quarterback in the CFL, AFL, NFL Europe, and NFL. Collegiately, he played at Maryland from 1992-95 and set school career records in pass attempts (982), completions (650), passing yards (7,301), and passing touchdowns (49).

Scott Milanovich was the Jaguars QB coach from 2017-19. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Montgomery has 15 years of coaching experience. He served as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Maryland for the last two seasons (2019-20) after being the head coach at East Carolina for three years (2016-18). Montgomery coached at his alma mater, Duke, for three seasons and served as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2014-15) and wide receivers coach (2013). He was the wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-12. Montgomery began his coaching career at Duke, where he served as wide receivers coach from 2006-09. As a player, he saw action in 27 career games in his time with the Oakland Raiders (2003) and Denver Broncos (2000-02) and caught 16 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown. Collegiately, Montgomery was a four-year letter winner at Duke from 1996-99 and finished with 171 receptions for 2,379 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a senior in 1999, he established the school record for all-purpose yards in a single season with 1,565.

Rowe has 10 years of coaching experience, including seven seasons at the collegiate level. He served as cornerbacks coach at Appalachian State in 2020. From 2017-19, Rowe coached in the NFL with Washington as the team’s assistant defensive backs coach. Prior to Washington, he spent time at Valdosta State (2016), Florida (2015), Jacksonville (2012-14), and Bethel (Tenn.) University (2011). Rowe played baseball at South Florida and was a three-year letter winner from 2005-07.

Taylor has 10 years of coaching experience and spent the last eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles where he served as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2020), quarterbacks coach (2018-19), offensive quality control/assistant quarterbacks coach (2016-17) and offensive quality control coach (2013-15). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant/quarterbacks coach at Tulsa from 2011-12. Taylor played quarterback at Marshall (2009-2010) and Butler (Kan.) Community College (2007-08). He guided Butler to back-to-back Junior College National Championships.

Adams served as Indianapolis’ assistant offensive line coach the last two seasons. Prior to the Colts, he coached 14 years at the collegiate level. Adams spent time on the coaching staffs at Colorado (2013-18), San Jose State (2011-12), Sacramento State (2009-2010), Western Washington (2007-08), and Boise State (2005-06). As a player, he lettered twice as a center at Boise State from 2003-04 and was a Second Team All-Western Athletic Conference selection his senior season.

Frazier served as offensive quality control coach (2020) and assistant to the head coach (2018-19) in his first three seasons with the Colts. Before Indianapolis, he was an offensive graduate assistant working with quarterbacks at Arkansas State for two seasons (2016-17). Frazier spent the 2015 season at Middle Tennessee State as a defensive quality control coach and the spring of 2015 at Samford as their defensive quality control coach. He played at Murray State (2012-14) and appeared in seven games (two starts) and threw for 900 yards and six touchdowns. Before transferring to Murray State, Frazier played one season at Northeast Mississippi Community College and threw for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns.

McKenney served as assistant strength and conditioning coach with the team the last three seasons (2018-20). He has over 30 years of coaching experience in the National Hockey League with the Buffalo Sabres (1995-2015), Hartford Whalers (1989-1995), and Pittsburgh Penguins (1985-89). In 1985, McKenney was named the first full-time head strength & conditioning coach in the NHL.

Overstreet enters his fourth season with the Colts having previously served as the defensive quality control coach from 2018-20. Prior to Indianapolis, he coached three years at the collegiate level at Garden City (Kan.) Community College (2016-17) and Holmes (Miss.) Community College (2015). Prior to coaching, Overstreet was a four-year starter at Missouri where he played both free and strong safety from 2002-06.