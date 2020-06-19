AllColts
Indianapolis Colts Introduce Initiatives to Fight Racism, Discrimination

Phillip B. Wilson

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday the first of several steps to battle systemic racism and discrimination, and to ensure that diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the forefront of the team’s business and community efforts.

“The mission of the Colts is to entertain, unite, and inspire by winning the right way,” said Colts owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “That means we take our work off the field in communities across our city and state just as seriously as we what we do on the field.

“In addition to the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and others, I have heard stunning testimonials from our players and staff about their personal experiences with racism. In recent weeks, you’ve also heard passionate words from our general manager, head coach, players, and me about racism and injustice – and their specific and often intentional impact on our black friends and neighbors – and these words will continue to be reflected in how we operate, communicate and engage.

“We realize these are difficult and uncomfortable topics to talk about, and they certainly go beyond football. But as an Indiana business, as a responsible corporate citizen – and as people who truly care about our fellow Hoosiers – we believe that black lives matter and that we must continue this dialogue and do what we can to inspire positive change.”

The creation of an Irsay Family Impact Scholarship, when fully established, will help minority students with financial need to achieve educational goals.

Each year, a student will be selected for the scholarship, which will cover the costs of a four-year education at Indiana University, the alma mater of Colts vice chairs & owners Casey (Irsay) Foyt and Kalen (Irsay) Jackson. If the student chooses a college other than IU, the value of four years of IU tuition would be applied toward the student’s expenses at his or her school of choice. The scholarship also will cover costs associated with high school college preparation, which could include tutoring costs or tuition assistance at a college prep high school.

In total, the scholarship will cover eight years of education costs for each recipient. Beginning with the eighth year, there will be eight scholars in the program at any given time. More details about eligibility and the application and selection process will be announced in the near future.

The Colts are also creating a new staff position, Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. The director will work across all Colts departments of social responsibility, hiring, supplier diversity, education, training, and other internal efforts. The new position also will work with stakeholders and partners on external efforts to support and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the community.

The Colts are also formally recognizing and celebrating Friday, June 19th, as “Juneteenth,” a holiday that honors the freedom of formerly enslaved people — primarily black Americans — in the U.S. after the Civil War. The team has made Juneteenth a permanent company holiday.

Juneteenth, celebrated in Indiana and most U.S. states, commemorates the day in 1865 when Union Gen. Gordon Granger publicly read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, freeing enslaved Americans in Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation which officially ended slavery was ordered by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, and the Civil War had largely ended, word was slow to get to Texas and enforcement of the order was not vigorous. Gen. Gordon’s reading of the orders marked one of the final actions of the period that led to freedom for millions.

The Colts will announce more initiatives in the upcoming weeks and months.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.)

