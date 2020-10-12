Colts’ Interior O-Line Makes Strong Impression on PFF ‘Team of the Week’

INDIANAPOLIS — Let’s just say that Sunday didn’t go as planned for the Indianapolis Colts.

They arrived in Northern Ohio to play the Cleveland Browns and rarely had control of the game outside of the first quarter. Ultimately, the Colts lost 32-23, yielding a season-high 385 yards defensively and giving up two interceptions and a safety on offense.

However, this piece isn’t to dwell on the outcome of Sunday’s matchup. We’ve done that already.

This is to point out some of the Colts’ bright spots in the game, such as left guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly, who made the Pro Football Focus “NFL Week 5 Team of the Week.”

There were some splash plays in all three phases of the game, so there was some recognition given by PFF in spots throughout the roster. Here are the Colts players who ranked in the top 10 of their position in Week 5.

Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Mark Glowinski

Center No. 1 (91.1), 56 snaps (100%) | Guard No. 4 (80.5), 56 snaps (100%) |

Guard No. 6 (78.4), 56 snaps (100%)

The Colts offensive tackles had a long day at the office while squaring off with Browns edge defenders Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon, but the interior of the line held firm for the most part.

While Nelson and Kelly made the “Team of the Week,” right guard Mark Glowinski had a big day himself, raking in the No. 6 guard grade.

When the Colts ran between left guard to right guard, they totaled nine carries for 43 yards (4.8 avg.), two first downs, and one run of 10-plus yards. Kelly was especially productive with a run-blocking grade of 95.2, which was the best of any player in Week 5.

Between the three, PFF docked them for just three pressures allowed on quarterback Philip Rivers. Nelson had none. Nelson was flagged for a questionable holding call.

Isaiah Rodgers

Kick returner No. 1 (86.5), 13 ST snaps (46%)

5 kickoff returns, 42.4 avg., 1 TD

What a way for Rodgers to introduce himself to the NFL. In just the rookie's fifth game, the reigning 2019 NCAA kickoff return leader returned his first kickoff for a touchdown.

With the Colts trailing by 17 points early in the third quarter, Rodgers took the kick 101 yards to the house on his way to 212 total yards, third-most in a single game in franchise history. Rodgers is also just the second player in the NFL to return a kickoff for a touchdown this season.

Grover Stewart

Defensive lineman No. 6 (85.6), 48 snaps (66%)

6 tackles

The Colts did a solid job of slowing the Browns’ No. 1-ranked rushing offense as Kareem Hunt totaled just 72 yards on 20 carries (3.6 avg.).

One of the biggest performances they got up front was from their nose tackle, Stewart. Along with six tackles, he was also credited with one pressure on the quarterback and four “stops,” which PFF considers to be a forced failure against the offense.

Stewart’s grade of 85.5 in run defense was tops among all interior defensive linemen, and second among all defensive linemen.

Zaire Franklin

Linebacker No. 7 (82.8), 26 snaps (36%)

7 tackles

With Darius Leonard out nursing a groin injury, the onus at linebacker fell on Bobby Okereke and Anthony Walker to carry the weight. However, PFF thinks it was Franklin who performed best among the Colts’ three main linebackers.

Franklin flew around the field and was especially good against the run and as a sure tackler, racking up grades of 77.2 and 79.4 respectively, and forcing one stop. He earned the fourth-best grade among NFL linebackers in run defense.

Jordan Glasgow, Ashton Dulin

Special teamer No. 2 (80.5), 22 ST snaps (79%) | Special teamer No. 3 (78.4), 16 snaps (57%)

Glasgow: 2 tackles

Dulin: 1 tackle. 1 reception (1 target), 34 yards. 1 carry, 3 yards

Glasgow is really beginning to make some waves on special teams after tipping a punt and earning a special-teams tackle in Week 4, then earning another special-teams tackle on Sunday’s opening kickoff. He was credited with two tackles against the Browns.

Dulin is a bit of a do-it-all player for the Colts, but he has especially earned his keep on the roster due to special teams. He, too, was credited with a special teams tackle.

