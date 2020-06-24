Colts QB Jacoby Brissett to Team With Community Leaders, Police in 'Start the Cycle" Bike Ride

In keeping with the Indianapolis Colts' pledge to be an active participant in making communities better, quarterback Jacoby Brissett is taking the next step.

Actually, he's asking everyone from citizens to community leaders to police to use their feet in a "Start the Cycle" bike ride on July 10-11 in Brissett's hometown of Riviera Beach, Fla.

The event, in part with The Elam Model foundation and Riviera Beach Police Department, is designed to encourage a community to interact with each other as well as police. In the wake of worldwide protests of racism and police brutality, the ride is an opportunity to create stronger community bonds.

Brissett tweeted out a statement on Wednesday that outlines the event.

"CALL TO ACTION! 'The time is always right to do what is right' - MLK.

"The Time is NOW.

“In this time of chaos, confusion, and change - it is action and hope that we need. I am teaming up with The Elam Model foundation and my hometown Riviera Beach Police Department to take action now. We will be hosting an event on July 10th and 11th called “Start the Cycle” to create unity and accountability within the city as we stand together in bettering our community. These two days are only stepping stones in the lifelong fight for change, but it is a start. We hope to use this event as a springboard for more initiatives and efforts to be implemented in order to improve the lives of the people in our community. These two days will be filled with fun and smiles, but most importantly education and opportunity.

“There will be bike and helmet giveaways, and t-shirts and masks will be provided to all participants who register online. Parents must register their kids online in order to qualify for the bike giveaway. We will also have a tent set up for voter registration, as it is is important to understand how strong our voices and votes are when it comes to electing OUR community leaders. We will share census information and information on upcoming elections and candidates so that voters are informed and educated on who WE elect to make decisions on the behalf of OUR city.

“The Riviera Beach Police Department will also be joining our ride as we work to integrate the department into our community. We want to give local law enforcement the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the faces, smiles, children, voices, and culture of our beautiful city in an environment filled with compassion, understanding, and grace on both ends — instead of at a traffic stop. As it is our Police Department’s duty and goal to “Protect and Serve” the community, on this ride they will have their eyes on the community, but the community will have eyes on them as we will demand nothing less than fair and equal protection and service. We want to partner with the police department, elected officials, and community members (to) create an environment where parents can feel safe letting their children play in our parks without fear for their safety, therefore the ride will go through the parks of Riviera Beach with the goal being to re-declare these places as safe-zones for all!

“CDS guidelines and social distancing will be enforced to keep everyone safe. Masks, hand sanitizer, food, drinks, and more will be provided. Visit www.teamelam.org or www.rivierabeach.org for more information.

“#BLM

“With Love and Hope

Jacoby”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)