Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: Shaquille Leonard, Kwity Paye Ruled Out

If the Indianapolis Colts are going to get their first AFC South of the season, they will have to do it without two of their defensive starters.

Colts' head coach Frank Reich announced on Friday that linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye had been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Reich also revealed that Leonard has had surgery to repair the fractured nose he suffered against the Tennessee Titans.

Reich also announced that running back Jonathan Taylor would be questionable for the game Sunday and that his status would be determined this weekend. Taylor, who injured his ankle against the Titans, was a limited participant in practice on Friday.

The Colts head into the matchup with a record of 2-2-1 and have struggled against their divisional opponents this season. The Jags dominated Indy in Week 2, shutting out the Colts 24-0. If the Colts want to keep pace in the division, the outcome must be much different on Sunday.

Both teams finished their week of practice on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s showdown. Here is how both teams stack up injury-wise as we head into the weekend.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate – CB Tony Brown (concussion), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), DT Eric Johnson II (illness), C Ryan Kelly (hip), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Limited Participant – S Julian Blackmon (ankle), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion), DE Tyquan Lewis (concussion)

Full Participant – G Quenton Nelson (ankle/shoulder)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate – LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

Limited Participant – CB Tony Brown (concussion), DT Eric Johnson II (illness), C Ryan Kelly (hip), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion)

Full Participant – CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), S Julian Blackmon (ankle), DE Tyquan Lewis (concussion), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/shoulder)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate – LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

Limited Participant – S Julian Blackmon, RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Full Participant – CB Tony Brown (concussion), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion), DT Eric Johnson II (illness), C Ryan Kelly (hip), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Tyquan Lewis (concussion), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/shoulder)

OUT – Shaquille Leonard, Kwity Paye

QUESTIONABLE – Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Julian Blackmon, Tony Brown

The fact that Leonard was forced to have surgery to repair his fractured nose is telling for how serious the injury was. On top of that, Leonard suffered a concussion on the same play and is still trying to work himself back from back surgery. Reich said Friday that putting Leonard on injured reserve is still on the table.

Zaire Franklin will continue to start in Leonard's stead. Franklin has been solid filling in for Leonard and comes into Week 6 tied for the NFL lead in tackles.

Paye is considered week-to-week with an ankle sprain and did not practice all week. It is not surprising that he will miss Sunday's game. However, the Colts will be gaining another defensive lineman as Lewis has cleared concussion protocol.

Blackmon was back to being a limited participant on Friday after practicing in full on Thursday. While this may look like a setback, the Colts like the progress that Blackmon is making and believe there is a good chance he returns on Sunday.

Moving on to the offensive side of the ball, Taylor was limited in two practices this week and has a shot to play. His status will be determined by how his ankle reacts and feels this weekend. Hines has one more step to clear in the concussion protocol and could be cleared before kickoff on Sunday, according to Reich.

JAGUARS

WEDNESDAY

Limited Participant – DL Folorunso Fatukasi (quad), DT DaVon Hamilton (foot), WR Zay Jones (ankle), LB Foyesade Oluokun (calf)

THURSDAY

Limited Participant – DL Folorunso Fatukasi (quad), DT DaVon Hamilton (foot), WR Zay Jones (ankle), LB Foyesade Oluokun (calf)

FRIDAY

Limited Participant – DL Folorunso Fatukasi (quad), DT DaVon Hamilton (foot), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (hamstring), WR Zay Jones (ankle), LB Foyesade Oluokun (calf)

QUESTIONABLE – Folorunso Fatukasi, DaVon Hamilton, Marvin Jones Jr., Zay Jones, Foyesade Oluokun

The Jaguars do not have anyone ruled out for Sunday’s contest, but all of their players on the practice report are listed as questionable. All five players are starters and play significant roles.

Jones Jr. was the lone addition to the Jaguars’ practice report as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. The Jags now have two of their top three wide receivers dealing with injuries. It will be interesting to see if the injuries to Jones Jr. and Jones affect the Jaguars’ game plan on Sunday.

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.