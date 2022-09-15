Skip to main content

Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: Alec Pierce Enters Concussion Protocol

The Colts have some new players that popped up on the injury report ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Jaguars.
The Indianapolis Colts entered their regular-seasoner opener last week in great shape healthwise, but it only took a week for the ailments to begin rolling in.

Unfortunately for them, there are some rather important players that had to miss time when practice began on Wednesday for the Colts' Week 2 matchup in Florida against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.

Meanwhile, things are going well for the Jaguars as far as injuries go.

Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking before this weekend's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (hip), WR Alec Pierce (concussion)
  • Limited Participant — CB Kenny Moore II (hip), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad)
  • Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

Leonard was the only preexisting member of the injury report as he continues to work toward a return from a procedure on his back earlier this summer.

“I anticipate it will be like last week," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters about Leonard's plan for the week. "I’m anticipating he’ll be full today (Wednesday). We’re in pads today. Last week, we went pads on Thursday, we’re going to go pads on Wednesday this week. So, sometimes when a guy gets out there it can always change but I’m anticipating full.”

Pierce was unable to practice on Wednesday after taking a big hit during the game last Sunday and developing concussion symptoms afterward, per Reich. He'll need to get through a partial practice and a full practice before being cleared by a neurologist in order to get out of the league's concussion protocol.

We'll continue monitoring Buckner, Moore, and Pittman's availability throughout the week.

JAGUARS

WEDNESDAY

  • No injuries for Jaguars

That's a pretty good spot to be in for Jacksonville.

