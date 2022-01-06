Colts Milestones Within Reach vs. Jaguars

Several Colts players have milestones within reach as they face the Jaguars on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

The Indianapolis Colts have quite a bit on the line this weekend as they return to a location that's been a house of horrors for them over the last several seasons.

With a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at TIAA Bank Field — where the Colts haven't won in six tries dating back to 2014 — they will punch their ticket to the postseason.

However, regardless of team success being the top priority, there are many individual Colts players who have some milestones within reach. Let's take a look.

OFFENSE

Running back Jonathan Taylor

Is slated to become just the fourth player in franchise history to win the NFL rushing title (Edgerrin James in 1999 and 2000; Eric Dickerson in 1988; Alan Ameche in 1955).

Needs 97 rushing yards to reach 3,000 for his career, becoming just the seventh player in NFL history to reach the mark in their first two seasons.

Needs 64 yards from scrimmage to pass James (2,139 in 1999) for the third-most in a single season in franchise history, and 152 yards from scrimmage to pass Marshall Faulk (2,227 in 1998) for the second-most. Taylor needs 228 yards from scrimmage to pass James (2,303 in 2000) for the most.

Needs one touchdown to pass Lenny Moore (20 in 1964) for the most total touchdowns in a single season in franchise history.

Needs four touchdowns to pass James (35) for the most touchdowns by a Colt in their first two seasons, and to also pass James for the most touchdowns by an NFL player before turning 23 years old.

Needs one 100-yard rushing game to pass James (10 in 1999) for the most such games in a single season in franchise history. Taylor would also tie Faulk (14) for the fourth-most such games in franchise history.

Needs one game with 100-plus rushing yards and one-plus rushing touchdown to tie Jamal Anderson (1998) for the third-most such games (10) in a single season in NFL history. Taylor would also become just the fourth player in NFL history to have 10 such games in a single season.

Running back Nyheim Hines

Needs three receptions to pass James (210) for the sixth-most receptions by a Colts player in their first four seasons and to tie Faulk (211) for the fifth-most.

Needs one receiving touchdown to tie Albert Bentley and Curtis Dickey (eight) for the 10th-most receiving touchdowns by a running back in franchise history.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Needs three receptions to pass Raymond Berry (631) for the third-most receptions in franchise history.

Tight end Jack Doyle

Needs six receptions to reach 300 for his career, joining Dallas Clark (427) and John Mackey (320) as just the third tight end in franchise history to reach the mark.

DEFENSE

Cornerback Kenny Moore II

Needs nine tackles to reach 100 for the season, which would make him the first cornerback and just the third defensive back in franchise history to reach the mark in a single season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez

Needs one game with a 50.0-plus-yard punting average to pass Chris Gardocki and David Lee (nine) for the fourth-most such games in franchise history.

Safety George Odum

Needs one special teams tackle to pass Darrell Reid and Ratcliff Thomas (45) and tie Robert Mathis (46) for the fourth-most in franchise history. Odum also needs two special teams tackles to pass Mathis (46) and tie Marcus Pollard (47) for the third-most in franchise history.

Who has the best shot at reaching their marks? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.