AllColts
Top Stories
News

Colts’ John Teerlinck Remembered as ‘Best Defensive Line Coach in NFL History’

Phillip B. Wilson

Howard Mudd and John Teerlinck were chatting on the phone last week when Teerlinck brought up a memorable conversation from when they started coaching together with the Indianapolis Colts in 2002.

Mudd, the Colts offensive line coach from 1998 to 2009, invited new head coach Tony Dungy and assistants to his Indianapolis home for dinner.

“They all came to my house because I liked to cook,” Mudd said Monday. “We had sauerkraut, brats, and beer.”

After the party broke up, Mudd and Teerlinck spent some time re-connecting. Quite a few years had passed from when Teerlinck entered the NFL as a rookie defensive lineman with the San Diego Chargers and Mudd was in his first season there as the offensive line coach.

“My feeling with him was, ‘We’re going to win here because of you and I. We’ve got a quarterback (Peyton Manning), but we’re going to have to get this thing done,’” Mudd said. “We were referring to how we had to work together."

Eighteen years later, Teerlinck recalled that meaningful moment.

“He told me this last week, ‘This all started in your living room when I first got there,’” Mudd said.

Last week's call was the last time Mudd would speak with Teerlinck, who died Sunday night at the age of 69. Although Teerlinck was having some health problems, Mudd was stunned when Teerlinck’s son, Bill, texted with the sad news.

“It was quite a shock,” said the 78-year-old Mudd, who is retired in Phoenix. “Part of my soul got cut out.”

Mudd reflected on how he and his friend made themselves better coaches through collaboration, although they were working with linemen on opposite sides. Both were old-school, which meant they would often raise their voices with players.

“He coached very loud, and so did I,” Mudd said. “But I wasn’t coaching to compete against John. I was coaching to get my guys better. John did the same thing. I don’t think John Teerlinck and I had cross words for each other more than twice in all the years we worked together.

Seven pass rushers coached by defensive line coach John Teerlinck accumulated 100 career NFL sacks. Teerlinck, who was with the Indianapolis Colts from 2002 to 2012, passed away Sunday night.
Defensive line coach John Teerlinck, a Colts assistant from 2002 to 2012, was instrumental in the success of seven pass rushers with 100 career NFL sacks, including Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis.Indianapolis Colts

Teerlinck testimonials streamed out in social media. Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted, “Rest In Peace, John Teerlinck. One of our sport's all-time greatest assistant coaches. And a Horseshoe guy, through-and-through.”

Teerlinck, who was with the Colts until 2012, is remembered for coaching some of the NFL’s greatest pass rushers, including Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famers Chris Doleman and John Randle, as well as Colts Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis.

Mathis, the Colts’ all-time sack leader with 123, shared fond memories in two tweets.

The Twitter picture is of Teerlinck and Randle from when the pass rusher asked his coach to introduce him at Randle’s 2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

Mudd recalls the impact Teerlinck had on Randle’s career.

“John Randle had been a defensive end and came up to John (Teerlinck) in the offseason, this is what I know happened, and he asked, ‘Can you make me a good player?’” Mudd said. “And John (Teerlinck) said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to move you inside.’ John took exceptional athletes and made them great. There’s many players there.”

Seven of Teerlinck’s pass rushers had at least 100 sacks. That included Freeney, who finished with 125.5.

“JT was a man of true legend,” Freeney said. “He was an innovator and his teachings were way ahead of his time. He taught me so much and I definitely would not have had the career I had if it wasn’t for him. I will miss him. Rest in peace, my friend. The greatest d-line coach of all time!”

Teerlinck won three Super Bowl rings, two with Denver and one with the Colts. The Friday before the Colts’ Super Bowl XLIV loss to New Orleans in 2010, Teerlinck gave a rare interview in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

He explained creatively what mattered most in coaching pass rushers: “$ack$.”

“It’s dollar sign, a-c-k, and dollar sign,” Teerlinck said. “Somebody is going to get paid. It might as well be us.”

Mudd recalled how their bond started with the Chargers. Teerlinck was willing to emulate great players such as Merlin Olsen or Bob Lilly to better prepare offensive linemen. Whatever Mudd asked, Teerlinck was willing.

They lost touch for years after Teerlinck’s playing career ended in 1975. He coached at three colleges before returning to the NFL as Cleveland’s defensive line coach in 1989. After stops with the L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Detroit, and Denver, he came to Indianapolis with Dungy. They had worked together on the Vikings defense.

“That’s when the real bond started,” Mudd said of Teerlinck.

They were always thinking about how to make players better and in the process become better coaches. One night during training camp, they were having some beers and came up with the idea to put both lines in the same room for film study. Players heard how Teerlinck coached the defensive line and how Mudd coached the offensive line. Teammates developed the same mutual respect for each other that their coaches shared, and better understood what was expected on each side.

On the Friday before the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI victory over the Chicago Bears in Miami in 2007, the linemen had about 20 minutes down time during practice. The two coaches shared a few words that Mudd will never forget.

“John had his golf cart and I had mine. We were sitting next to one another,” Mudd said. “I felt really good about our game plan against the Bears.”

Mudd looked over at Teerlinck and said, “John, we’re going to win.”

Remembering how their Colts bond began with that 2002 chat in Mudd’s living room, Teerlinck turned and said, “No Howard, we have to win.”

Indianapolis Colts defensive line coach John Teerlinck (left) and offensive line coach Howard Mudd celebrate after a 2005 home playoff win at the RCA Dome. Teerlinck passed away Sunday night.
Colts defensive line coach John Teerlinck (left) and offensive line coach Howard Mudd celebrate after a 2005 home playoff win at the RCA Dome.Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indianapolis Colts Should be Steaming About NFL Primetime Slight

Schedule-makers gave the Indianapolis Colts one night game on the road. That's five straight night games away from home. The last time the Colts hosted a primetime, regular-season game at Lucas Oil Stadium was 2016. And NFL teams with far fewer wins in 2019 received more primetime dates in 2020.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

HuskyMaven's Mike Martin Offers Background on two new Colts

Rookie quarterback Jacob Eason and linebacker Brandon Wellington, Washington Huskies teammates, recently joined the Indianapolis Colts roster. Eason was a fourth-round selection in the NFL draft while Wellington signed as an undrafted free agent.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Looking Ahead at Colts Quarterback Options After This Season

It's never too soon to explore, especially since quarterback Philip Rivers already has an eye on his future as a high school coach. Here are five possible solutions for the Indianapolis Colts addressing the most important position after 2020.

Phillip B. Wilson

At Least on NFL Schedule Paper, Circle These Five Colts Games as Key

A demanding, second-half stretch to the Indianapolis Colts 2020 schedule includes Baltimore, Green Bay, Pittsburgh and two games each with AFC South Division rivals Houston and Tennessee.

Phillip B. Wilson

Jack Doyle Enthused About Trey Burton Joining Colts' Tight Ends

The Indianapolis Colts’ two-time Pro Bowl tight end has always liked Burton’s game in studying film. Because both were undrafted, Doyle describes having a kinship with his new teammate, who is being reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich. Burton and Reich won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Paul Craig

The latest conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Paul Craig, 46, of Pataskala, Ohio. Originally from Pendleton, Ind., he’s been a Colts fan since 1988. He shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

Jhenson

Turning Pages of '100 Things Colts Fans:' 'Monday Night Miracle'

Down 35-14 with 5:09 remaining, the Indianapolis Colts’ "Monday Night Football" visit to Tampa Bay was about to become one of the most memorable comebacks in NFL history on Oct. 6, 2003. What happened next was recounted in Chapter 42 of the 2013 book 100 "Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die."

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts Get One Primetime Road Game in 2020 Regular Season

As is often the case when a team finishes with a losing record, the Colts aren't scheduled to play at night except for a Nov. 12 Thursday visit to Tennessee. Schedule highlights include November home games against Baltimore and Green Bay.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Have Laid Groundwork for Philip Rivers, Whose Career is Continual Contrast of Numbers

The NFL's seventh-ranked rushing offense has added a powerful running back to go with an O-line that didn't have a missed start in 2019 and returns intact. Everything is set up for new quarterback Philip Rivers to rebound with the Indianapolis Colts, providing he can be efficient and not revert to his gunslinger tendency for risky throws.

Phillip B. Wilson

Hometown Hero Jack Doyle Now Third in Tenure on Colts Roster

Since coming home in 2013 after being cut by Tennessee, Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle has earned two Pro Bowl honors. He signed a three-year, $21.3-million extension last December.

Phillip B. Wilson