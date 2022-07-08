Skip to main content

Jonathan Taylor's Career is Off to a Historic Start

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been incredibly productive in his first two years, but he's actually on pace for a historic first three years.

It didn't take long to tell that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could be a special player.

In fact, the very first touch of his career went for 35 yards. The next week, he had his first 100-yard rushing game. Just 14 weeks later, he would break the franchise's single-game rushing record.

Through his first two seasons, Taylor has been on fire, finishing third in the NFL in rushing as a rookie and then obliterating the competition on his way to the league's rushing title in 2021.

If he repeats his season average of 16 touchdowns in 2022 then he'll break legendary running back Barry Sanders' record of 47 total touchdowns through his first three seasons.

In his incredible sophomore season, Taylor totaled 332 carries for 1,811 yards (5.5 avg.) and 18 touchdowns to go with 40 receptions (51 targets) for 360 yards (9.0 avg.) and 2 touchdowns. He led the NFL over the next-best player by 25 carries, 552 rushing yards, and 3 rushing touchdowns. As a matter of fact, Taylor had 1,272 rushing yards after contact alone, which would've been good enough for third in the league overall.

He had perhaps the greatest season for a running back in Colts franchise history, finishing with the most rushing yards in a single season, the most games of 50-plus rushing yards (17), the most games of 170-plus rushing yards (4), the most rushing touchdowns (18), tied for the most rushing touchdowns in a game (4), the most total touchdowns in a game (5), the most total touchdowns in a season (20), and the longest rushing play (83).

Taylor tied for the most consecutive games in NFL history with at least 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown (8) and is also the youngest player in NFL history with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards (2,171) and 20 scrimmage touchdowns (20) in a single season.

Individually, Taylor accomplished about all that he could, including the Pro Bowl and a unanimous First-Team All-Pro nod. He earned the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award once (Week 11), AFC Offensive Player of the Month twice (October and November), and the FedEx Ground Player of the Week four times (Weeks 6, 10, 13, and 15).

Through two seasons, Taylor has started 30-of-32 games and totaled 564 carries for 2,980 yards (5.3 avg.) and 29 touchdowns as well as 76 receptions (90 targets) for 659 yards (8.7 avg.) and another 3 touchdowns.

Hey, a shout-out from one of the best running backs of the 2000s doesn't hurt either.

Do you think Taylor will break Sanders' record? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

