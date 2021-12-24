Skip to main content
    
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    In The Eyes Of NFL Executives, Colts' Jonathan Taylor An MVP Frontrunner

    On the heels of an MVP-like performance, Indianapolis Colts' star running back Jonathan Taylor is starting to garner the league-wide attention he deserves for the NFL MVP award. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:

    As Indianapolis Colts' star second-year running back Jonathan Taylor galloped past New England Patriots' linebacker Dont'a Hightower into the open field in Week 15 for a game-sealing 67-yard touchdown run, it was quite clear that the home-run hitter just had his seminal MVP moment, at least to Colts fans and media members. 

    

    That seems to be the case now across the rest of the NFL including anonymous NFL executives, who made it crystal clear in NFL Insider Tom Peliserro's anonymous NFL awards voting survey that Taylor is every-bit as much in the running for NFL MVP as any other player in the league today. 

    According to Peliserro's survey, which had high-ranking executives from 23 NFL teams, including 10 general managers, participate, voted Taylor as the MVP runner-up behind Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers. 

    Though that may be a bit frustrating to read on its own, it's worth noting that Taylor and Rodgers were the two players to receive the most votes for MVP in Peliserro's anonymous survey, making it clear that it's a two-horse race for NFL MVP in the eyes of league executives. 

    Others that received votes include Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady with two, Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert with one, and Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp with one. 

    The Packers are 11-3, while the Colts have rallied from a 1-4 start to 8-6 by riding Taylor, who's on the short list of backs who can run with power and strength but also create explosive gains even when things aren't blocked perfectly. He's on pace to eclipse 1,800 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns -- thresholds crossed by only three running backs in NFL history, who all won MVP the year they accomplished the feat (Terrell Davis in 1998, Shaun Alexander in 2005 and LaDainian Tomlinson in '06).

     "He's kind of taken the team on his shoulders, which is hard to do for a runner, and he's taken over games," said an AFC executive. "Most of their big games, he's taken over."

    Taylor has undoubtedly put the team on his shoulders, carrying them for the last two months or so offensively, serving as a legitimate workhorse running back that can hit the home run with the best of them, turning a 4-yard carry into a 40-yard gain in a hurry. 

    No running back has done what Taylor has this season, and the only other running back that can say he's done what Taylor has done — and more — in recent seasons is Tennessee's Derrick Henry. 

    Read More

    Even in a year in which King Henry rushed for more than 2,000 yards, he didn't win the MVP, so how could Taylor win MVP this season? Well, he has an outside shot at cracking 2,000 yards, and the Colts are getting hot at the right time, which undoubtedly sways voters late in the season. 

    Plus, he's in rarified air when it comes to scoring touchdowns at the running back position. 

    If, for some reason, Taylor doesn't win the MVP award this season, just turn the award into a QB-only award, considering it seems to go to the league's best QB year after year. 

    In fact, the last non-QB to win the NFL MVP award was then-Minnesota Vikings' running back Adrian Peterson in 2012. Dating back to 2000, just three other non-QBs have won the NFL MVP award: Marshall Faulk (2000 with the Rams), LaDainian Tomlinson (2004, Chargers) and Shaun Alexander (2005, Seahawks). 

    Taylor aims to become the fifth non-QB to win the award in the last 21 seasons. With the way he's producing on the field and the attention he's garnering off of it, don't underestimate him. 

    Have thoughts on Jonathan Taylor's MVP candidacy? Drop a line in the comment section below letting us know how you feel! 

