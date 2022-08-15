Pair of Colts’ Defenders Named to Prestigious NFL List

Every year, the NFL asks players around the league to vote on the best players from the past season. The voting results in the NFL Top 100, a list that has ranked the best 100 players since 2011.

The list has become something that players take very seriously. Not only is the list voted on by their peers, but it gives players some bragging rights heading into the season.

On Sunday night, the NFL released players 100-51 on the 2022 list. With the talent they have, it was no surprise that the Indianapolis Colts had two names featured in this section.

The first player to be announced to the Top 100 for the Colts was cornerback Kenny Moore II. Moore is making his first appearance on the list and came in as the No. 82 ranked player in the NFL.

Moore has been ascending to greatness since signing with the Colts in 2017. In 2021, Moore registered 102 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, four interceptions, and a forced fumble. He was named to his first Pro Bowl and is considered by many to be the best slot cornerback in the NFL.

The sixth-year cornerback has become essential to the Colts’ defense. Whether in coverage, playing the run, or being utilized as a blitzer off the edge, Moore has shown that he can do it all. The nickname “Lightning in a Bottle” was given to Moore by former Colts’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as a reflection of his playing style and the rare talent that Moore possesses.

Moore is expected to be one of the most important defenders for the Colts in 2022. With the addition of cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the combination of Gilmore and Moore will give receivers fits all year long. The Colts are looking at their most talented secondary in years, and training camp has shown they will be a formidable duo.

The other Colt named to the Top 100 list on Sunday was none other than defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The 6’7” giant in the middle of the Colts’ defensive line came in at No.66 on the list.

Even with facing double and sometimes triple teams all year, Buckner was still a force for the Colts. Buckner racked up 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 18 QB hits, and three pass deflections. DeFo’s production landed him his third Pro Bowl selection in six years.

Buckner changed the Colts’ defensive line the moment general manager Chris Ballard traded for him back in 2020. Buckner is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL and must be accounted for on every play. He has become a leader for the Colts' defense and one of the pillars of the franchise for years to come.

Buckner could see even more production in 2022. With the addition of edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue and the expected second-year jump from Kwity Paye, Buckner will not command as much attention from opposing offenses. Freeing Buckner up to wreak havoc in the middle is a scary site for those trying to contain him.

The NFL Top 100 List will continue on August 20th when players 50-21 will be announced. Could more Colts make the list next Sunday? Tune into NFL Network to find out.

Do you think Kenny Moore II and DeForest Buckner should be ranked higher or lower on the NFL Top 100 List? Let us know in the comments below!

