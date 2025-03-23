Colts Key Starter to be Among Top Free Agents in 2026
The Indianapolis Colts had to make a big decision on veteran tackle and long-time stalwart, right tackle Braden Smith. What stood out was the amount of money Indianapolis would save if they cut ties with Smith, but they decided to retain him with a contract restructure.
The switch of second-year tackle Matt Goncalves to right guard is likely. This is why Smith was kept with a restructure. However, 2026 will bring the former Auburn Tigers lineman to free agency, where Indy is unlikely to re-sign him.
Matt Bowen of ESPN breaks down the top available free agents when the 2026 offseason hits, and Smith finds himself on the list. Bowen had this to say about Smith's spot in the ranks.
"Smith missed 12 games over the past two seasons due to injuries and personal reasons, and his pass block win rate hit a career-low of 83.1% in 2024. But he's still a big-bodied drive blocker (6-foot-6, 312 pounds) in the run game who can match power in pass protection. Entering the final year of his deal with Indianapolis, Smith needs a bounce-back season."
Smith's biggest issue has been consistently nagging injuries, removing him from a large number of career games (22 missed in seven years). If Smith can shore up the physical setbacks that have limited how impactful he can be, he can give himself a great presentation when he hits the market in 2026.
There's a chance the Colts select a tackle, potentially around round three, of the NFL draft. This will signify that Smith has one more year in Indianapolis and the Colts are grooming his heir at the position once the veteran departs in free agency.
The offensive line will be critical to protect Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones in 2025. After the departure of center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries, Tanor Bortolini and potentially Matt Goncalves will get the chance to take over. Smith will be crucial to helping whoever is next to him where Fries previously was.
The offensive trenches are an area that Chris Ballard takes seriously and wants to be prepared ahead of time for any changes that need to occur. We'll see what happens during the NFL draft in a month.
