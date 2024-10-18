5 Keys to a Colts Victory Over Dolphins
(*Statistics provided are previous to Thursday Night Football)
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) are defending home turf this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins (2-3). With a lot at stake for Indianapolis, can they overcome the underdog Dolphins without their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa? It's time to discuss five keys to Indianapolis obtaining their third victory at home this year against Miami.
Better Interior DL Production
While Indianapolis' run defense bounced back in recent weeks, it fell flat again against the Tennessee Titans. Despite a lackluster passing attack, Tennessee still ripped off 28 carries for 146 rushing yards and a touchdown. Most of the damage was done by running back Tony Pollard, who also had a 23-yeard touchdown scamper.
If the Colts want to win, they must do so from the interior against the ground. The Dolphins have one of the deadliest RB committees in football with Jaylen Wright, De'Von Achane, and Raheem Mostert, so interior efficiency will be paramount. Names like Grover Stewart, Taven Bryan, Adetomiwa Adebawore, and Raekwon Davis need to plug up the A and B gaps. Indianapolis can't afford to allow the Dolphins to get the ground game going or risk another week two disaster like they had against the Green Bay Packers.
Get Richardson into an Early Rhythm
While the Dolphins have the 18th rushing defense (125.8 yards per game), Indianapolis mustn't be deterred from allowing Anthony Richardson to throw the football. This is how Shane Steichen should attack the Dolphins' third-ranked passing defense (159.6 yards per game). With how solid the Dolphins' cornerbacks Jaylen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller have been, the Colts need to get Richardson loose with easy, quick throws.
This is where a pass-catcher like Josh Downs will shine given his quick-win abilities. Also, both Ramsey and Fuller tend to play outside, although Ramsey does play inside at times (49 snaps per Pro Football Focus). This will give Downs opportunities to connect with Richardson and open up the rest of Indy's passing attack for players like Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. If the Colts want to give their signal-caller confidence passing, it should be done early in the match.
Limit Dolphins RB Impact
The Dolphins rushing attack rests at 18th in the NFL (116.8 yards per game) with weapons like Achane, Wright, and Mostert. While the trio hasn't had a stellar 2024, these three are arguably the most explosive running back committee in the league on any given Sunday. Achane leads the way with 56 carries for 183 rushing yards and 1 rushing TD. He's also tied for second on the team in receptions with 21 and has another 186 receiving yards and score through the air. Achane will be monitored closely by linebackers E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin.
As for Wright and Mostert, the rookie is the most efficient out of the backfield this year with a 4.8 average on 29 attempts for 139 total yards and a touchdown. As for the veteran Mostert, he's played just two games and is struggling to find room with 89 rushing yards on 25 attempts (3.6 yards per carry). Regardless of the struggles for Miami's offense, these three running backs can cause issues for any NFL defense, so Indy must be ready for the Dolphins to lean on them heavily.
Don't Let Hill/Waddle Be Explosive
Since Tagovailoa hasn't played due to injury, backups Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson have been the field generals to throw passes to star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Needless to say, the dynamic duo has been far less impactful because of the QB situation in Miami. But, as with the running backs, Indianapolis can ill afford to be overtaken by these lightning bolts.
Hill leads the charge with 23 catches for 286 receiving yards (12.4 average) and a touchdown, while teammate Waddle has 21 catches for 258 receiving yards (12.3 average) and no scores. Regardless of who starts under center, all three prominent Colts cornerbacks will see Waddle and Hill. Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II, and Sam Womack III must be at the top of their game on Sunday. One miss-step or whiffed tackle could mean a touchdown let up to either one of these two.
Give Tyler Goodson More Opportunities
With star running back Jonathan Taylor sidelined by a high-ankle injury, Tyler Goodson and Trey Sermon have stepped in as the lead backs for Shane Steichen's offense. However, Sermon has been far less effective, as he displayed with a brutal 18 carries for 29 rushing yards (1.6 average) against the Titans. But, second-year RB Goodson was electric with 8 carries for 51 rushing yards (6.4 average). He also had 4 catches for 14 yards and a long run of 33 yards.
For the second consecutive week, Goodson appears to be the better running back while Sermon looks like he's running in quicksand. Given that Steichen likes to ride the hot hand (especially when Taylor isn't playing), don't be surprised if the Dolphins game is Goodson's time to shine with 10+ carries and more action as a receiving back.
