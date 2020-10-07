Colts Killjoys or Fairly Focusing on Issues?

INDIANAPOLIS — Amid preparation for a Week 5 road trip to Cleveland, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich sounded like a leader who wanted inquiring minds to keep some semblance of perspective.

Specifically, don’t let concerns about identifiable issues outweigh the reality that his team has performed positively in several ways to enjoy a 3-1 start, the first time the Colts have been that since 2013.

It’s fair for Reich to say that. He wasn’t taking anyone to task, necessarily, but sounded like he didn’t like hearing too many questions about what the Colts haven’t been doing well. Or more to the point, questions pertaining to where the Colts need to improve when they face the Cleveland Browns (3-1), who are off to their best start since 2001 and have also won three in a row.

The final question of the Wednesday Zoom call pertained to a Colts offense that ranks 17th in points per game at 25.8, 21st in total yards with a 360.3 average, and 32nd in rushing yards per attempt at 3.52.

“Yes, we need to be better and we can be better and we will be better,” Reich said, “but we’re 3-1 so you have to have the maturity to say, ‘OK, we need to be better than this. We have to be better in the red zone. We have to be better on third down. We have to run the ball a little bit better.’ But you also have to have the maturity to understand context and situations and see the good things that you’re doing and have confidence in what you’re doing and a conviction about what you’re doing, which we do.

“So in that respect, I’m not worried. In that respect, I know we’re going to get better and when we need to score more points, I trust we’ll be able to do that because we have the right people.”

Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox celebrates his 13-yard TD reception on Sunday at Chicago by giving running back Nyheim Hines a lift. Colin Boyle/USA TODAY Sports

The Colts likely need to score more on Sunday. The Browns have put up 118 points in their three victories. They’re coming off a 49-38 road win at Dallas in which wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scored three times, twice on pass receptions and once on a 50-yard rush. The Browns will be without leading rusher Nick Chubb, who was placed on injured reserve with an MCL injury, but lead the league in rushing at 204.5 yards per game and 5.88 yards per carry.

While it might seem annoying for the media to look at other Colts offensive statistics that are less than favorable — 30th in third-down efficiency at 34.62% or 28th in red zone at 46.67% — those are undeniable concerns.

The Colts’ first three opponents have a combined record of 2-10, so being deficient in certain offensive areas against lesser competition should be a red flag. They weren’t playing the defensive-minded Chicago Bears in those games, however impressive it was that Reich’s team won a 19-11 game at Soldier Field on Sunday in which the Colts had the better defense.

Because the Colts ranked seventh in rushing yards per game last season, the bar is set high for an offensive line that returns intact and an offense built to run the ball effectively. Aside from ranking last in rush yards per carry, which can be skewed by situations including running into crowded defensive boxes when ahead, the Colts are tied for 15th in rushing offense at 115.3 yards per game.

Neither number is acceptable, by anyone’s standards.

Reich was asked for an assessment of how his offensive line has played. The most positive statistic has been pass protection — the Colts rank third per pass attempt in fewest sacks allowed.

“Pass protection has been unbelievably good,” Reich said. “We need to be a little bit more consistent and efficient in the run game, but as you guys know and I know we have talked a little bit about it, the way the flow of some of these games is you get in four-minute situations and you get in some of the situations that we’ve gotten into where we’re calling runs at the end of the game – it’s not always the case, but a lot of times you might not average as many yards. They know you’re running it, they know you’re trying to burn the clock so you are running into a heavy box. We’ve had games that we’ve been ahead.

“If my goal was yards per carry and yards per game, would I call the game differently? Yes, I would call the game vastly different. But that’s not the goal, the goal is to win the game. You could do some more crazy things at the end of the game or even in the middle of the game, but that comes with a cost and a risk. So, that’s where you assess it as you go and you take those shots.”

Just like when he was asked about his offense’s ability to score more points, the Colts coach reiterated his faith that the rushing offense will improve.

“As far as our run game, I’ve got so much confidence in what we’re doing and who we’re doing it with,” Reich said. “So, I think over the course of 16 games we’re going to be happy with where we end up.”

Fair enough, but until certain offensive areas show improvement, the questions will keep coming.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)