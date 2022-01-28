Colts Possibly Losing Another Defensive Coach to Bears

The Indianapolis Colts lost defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus this week as he accepted the Chicago Bears' head coaching job, but they may not be done addressing their coaching needs on the defensive side of the ball.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler, Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi is expected to join Eberflus in Chicago as a member of his defensive staff.

The Bears' new man in charge is plenty familiar with what Borgonzi can bring to the table as the two have worked together for the past four years in Indianapolis as well as with the Dallas Cowboys between 2011-13.

Borgonzi got his coaching start collegiately at Syracuse (2006-07) as a graduate assistant before landing the defensive backs coach role with Harvard (2008-10). He then made it to the NFL, becoming a defensive assistant with the Cowboys (2011-12) before flipping to the other side of the ball as an offensive assistant (2013). Borgonzi then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach (2014-17) before ultimately landing his first NFL position coach job on Eberflus' staff with the Colts in 2018 as linebackers coach.

In his time in Indianapolis, Borgonzi has helped get the best out of some standout linebackers as Darius Leonard has been named an All-Pro four times, a Pro Bowler three times, and was NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in Borgonzi's first season. The Colts have had a linebacker reach 100 tackles seven times under his tutelage.

If Borgonzi does in fact leave for Chicago, it will be the second consecutive offseason that the Colts have had multiple coaching roles to fill, keeping in mind that they have also parted ways with defensive line coach Brian Baker. Last offseason, offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni left to become the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach, taking defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon with him as defensive coordinator.

Colts safeties coach Alan Williams is also another possible addition to Eberflus' staff in Chicago. However, much may depend on if the Colts offer the new defensive coordinator vacancy to either Williams or Borgonzi.

What do you think of this potential departure? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.