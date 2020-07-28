Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard Ranked 50th on NFL Top Player List

Indianapolis Colts weakside linebacker Darius Leonard received a No. 50 ranking in NFL.com's list of “Top 100 Players of 2020” revealed on Monday.

The NFL website shared a video about Leonard in announcing the selection.

Teammate Anthony Walker teased “The Maniac” on Twitter about being assigned the same number that was Walker’s jersey number for three years.

Since being selected in the second round out of South Carolina State in 2018, Leonard has amassed 244 total tackles, 12 sacks, seven interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, and six forced fumbles.

The 25-year-old South Carolina native from Lake View led the NFL in tackles as a rookie and was named First-Team All-Pro. He earned a Second-Team, All-Pro nod as well as his first Pro Bowl honor for the 2019 season.

Leonard is the only Colts player to make the list so far. Two-time All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson is expected to be listed as more players are announced this week. Nelson was the Colts’ sixth-overall selection in 2018.

Nelson and Leonard were just the second rookie teammates to be named First-Team All-Pro. The others were the Chicago Bears’ Gayle Sayers and Dick Butkus in 1965. Sayers and Butkus are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

