Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard Ranked 50th on NFL Top Player List

Indianapolis Colts weakside linebacker Darius Leonard received a No. 50 ranking in NFL.com's list of “Top 100 Players of 2020” revealed on Monday.

The NFL website shared a video about Leonard in announcing the selection.

Teammate Anthony Walker teased “The Maniac” on Twitter about being assigned the same number that was Walker’s jersey number for three years.

Since being selected in the second round out of South Carolina State in 2018, Leonard has amassed 244 total tackles, 12 sacks, seven interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, and six forced fumbles.

The 25-year-old South Carolina native from Lake View led the NFL in tackles as a rookie and was named First-Team All-Pro. He earned a Second-Team, All-Pro nod as well as his first Pro Bowl honor for the 2019 season.

Leonard is the only Colts player to make the list so far. Two-time All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson is expected to be listed as more players are announced this week. Nelson was the Colts’ sixth-overall selection in 2018.

Nelson and Leonard were just the second rookie teammates to be named First-Team All-Pro. The others were the Chicago Bears’ Gayle Sayers and Dick Butkus in 1965. Sayers and Butkus are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Colts' Malik Henry, Jackson Porter Placed on COVID-19 List

A day before Indianapolis Colts veterans were expected to report to the team facility for training camp, two young players were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, which means they either tested positive or are quarantined because they came in close contact with an infected person.

Phillip B. Wilson

Roster Decisions Looming as Indianapolis Colts Begin Training Camp

Projecting a final 53-man roster before the Indianapolis Colts open the regular season on Sept. 13 is anything but easy. Do the Colts keep three quarterbacks, five running backs, six wide receivers, or six cornerbacks? An ongoing series "Indianapolis Colts Roster Decisions" will analyze each position before ultimately settling on 53 players.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Writes Letter of Reassurance

Emphasizing that safety is the “first priority,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a letter to fans on Monday that is optimistic about an NFL season which will be here “before we know it.”

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Most Pressing Training Camp Questions

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on the most pressing question for each team entering training camp.

Phillip B. Wilson

Is Indianapolis Colts' Kicking Competition Most Important Camp Decision?

For the first time since 2005, future NFL Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri won’t be the Indianapolis Colts kicker. That means second-year Chase McLaughlin will compete against undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship during training camp.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Zachary LaFavers

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Zachary LaFavers, 23, of Carthage, Ind. A Colts fan since childhood shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

What Indianapolis Colts Must Sort Out During Training Camp

While there aren’t many position battles up for grabs, the Indianapolis Colts have to determine the pecking order for a few spots during training camp.

Phillip B. Wilson

Disrespecting Darius Leonard Benefits Colts

No stranger to being snubbed, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard feeds off being slighted. Add being given just an 85 rating in the latest Madden NFL 21 video game ratings to his continual motivation.

Phillip B. Wilson

No NFL Preseason, Now Hold Your Breath

The NFL and NFL Players Association canceled preseason games due to safety concerns pertaining to COVID-19. What will that mean for the regular season? As has been the case all offseason, there are more questions than answers.

Phillip B. Wilson

How GM Chris Ballard Reconstructed Indianapolis Colts Roster

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has taken significant steps to add younger talent and depth through the NFL draft. The March trade for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner showed Ballard’s willingness to part with a pick to make a bold move that reiterated the team’s intent to win now.

Phillip B. Wilson

