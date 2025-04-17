Colts LB Options in Each Round of the NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts' defense is undergoing a facelift of sorts.
It started in January when coordinator Gus Bradley was dismissed and replaced with Lou Anarumo. When free agency began, the Colts then added a pair of starters in the secondary with Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum. However, there is still more work to do.
The defensive line needs reinforcements inside and on the edges. The cornerback room is particularly deep now, but safety needs another capable player or two.
Linebacker, however, is the biggest area of opportunity. The Colts do already have a Second-Team All-Pro in MIKE linebacker Zaire Franklin, but he needs a complementary player alongside him at WILL. Second-year player Jaylon Carlies looks like a promising option, but he missed seven games last year as a rookie. Plus, if you're trying to make the roster as competitive as possible, are you really going to hold off on upgrading a position because you have a promising Day 3 pick on the roster?
There are some interesting things that Anarumo could do with the linebacker group in certain on-field situations, including the use of three linebackers in the base defense or something even more exotic with any combination of players.
Next week's 2025 NFL Draft offers a bevy of playstyles in the linebacker position, and today we will go through each round and identify linebacker prospects who arguably fit the Colts best.
Round 1
- Jalon Walker | Georgia
- Jihaad Campbell | Alabama
Walker and Campbell are a pair of linebackers who affect the game in multiple ways, but they're the yin to each other's yang. Walker has a ton of juice as a pass rusher, but often handles off-ball linebacker duties. Teams will have a plan for how to use him, but right now, he's known as a chess piece/Jack of all trades. Campbell got to Alabama as a pass rusher, but there was such a logjam ahead of him that he switched to off-ball linebacker and became a star. He plays with violence and determination, and he is terrific against the run, in coverage, and rushing the passer.
Round 2
- Carson Schwesinger | UCLA
- Demetrius Knight Jr. | South Carolina
Schwesinger and Knight would be great consolation prizes for the Colts if they don't get a linebacker in the first round, but neither plays like a second choice. Schwesinger is an ascending player who showed true three-down ability in his one season as a full-time starter. Both he and Knight move well in space but also show determination in getting through traffic against the run.
Round 3
- Smael Mondon Jr. | Georgia
- Danny Stutsman | Oklahoma
Mondon covers a ton of ground in a hurry and has the ability to smother running backs and tight ends in coverage. He also has the ability to put a hurting on ball carriers as a downhill tackler, just as former linebacker E.J. Speed does. Stutsman gives you traditional linebacker vibes, stuffing the stat sheet with 100-plus tackles in each of the last three years. He's very instinctive with a high football IQ, but isn't necessarily as fluid an athlete as some of the earlier-round options. Stutsman's ceiling may not be as high, but his floor is quite safe.
Round 4
- Jeffrey Bassa | Oregon
- Barrett Carter | Clemson
Bassa definitely gets the stamp of being one of "my guys" in this draft. The safety-turned-linebacker plays like it, as he flies to the ball and patrols the middle of the field in coverage with terrific instincts. He can get caught on blocks, but in space, there aren't many linebackers more effective than him. On top of it all, he's a highly vocal leader who supports his teammates but also keeps them accountable. Carter is incredibly active in the backfield, racking up 30.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks over the last three years, but he isn't just a downhill thumper. He's a heavy contributor in the pass game as well, racking up 20 pass breakups and 3 interceptions. He's not as instinctive as the others, but when he has a lane to the ball, he gets there right away.
Round 5
- Kain Medrano | UCLA
- Cody Simon | Ohio State
- Jack Kiser | Notre Dame
We're officially getting into competitive linebacker depth/core special teamer territory, but these three are great options for that role. All three players are team captains who are touted for their, and Medrano and Kiser in particular are well above average in coverage. Kiser showed up at the Senior Bowl and erased just about everything in front of him or from side to side in the passing game. Simon is a good, solid player who is smart, instinctive, and is adequate against the run and pass. If he had either elite size or athletic testing, he'd be an easy Day 2 pick.
Round 6
- Teddye Buchanan | California
- Shemar James | Florida
Buchanan and James both are terrific, heat-seeking special teams fits. "See ball, get ball" is a great phrase for them. They get caught out of position a little too often defensively, but they've both got "special teams ace" written all over their pro projection.
Round 7
- Karene Reid | Utah
- Deshawn Pace | UCF
- Shaun Dolac | Buffalo
- Aaron Smith | South Carolina State
All four of Reid, Pace, Dolac, and Smith are gamers who maybe lack the ideal size or athleticism, but have a long track record of production. Any of the four have the potential to carve out a role defensively but are much safer bets as special teamers. Look out for Pace and Smith specifically to be really good fits for the Colts at WILL.