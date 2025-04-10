Colts Linked to Day 3 Tight End in Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have been linked repeatedly to selecting a tight end in the first round of the NFL draft. The two that stand out and are mocked the most are Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland.
This is with good reason, as the Colts had an abysmal showing from the entire tight end room during the 2024 season. The group was arguably the worst in the league at providing either Colts QB (Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco) with consistent weapons downfield.
Now, the Colts have a golden opportunity to address this with talent that can be developed with Shane Steichen's offense right from the start. However, if the Colts don't select Warren or Loveland, all hope isn't lost.
Pro Football Focus believes that a certain Bowling Green tight end can be a day-three fit for Indianapolis if he falls: Harold Fannin Jr.
Here's what Mason Cameron thinks of the possibility: "If Fannin isn’t scooped up on Day 2 of the draft, the Colts should leap at the opportunity to snag one of the most underrated tight ends in the class on Day 3. He’s a bit of a stiff mover, but the Bowling Green standout is a bona fide weapon in the receiving game, having earned the highest PFF grade (94.9) in the class from an in-line alignment."
Fannin's three-year college career boasted good numbers, but it was his meteoric 2024 season that many had a chance to see his potential on display. He secured 117 catches in 13 games for 1,555 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also ran the ball nine times for 65 yards and another touchdown.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The main drawback to Fannin is that he's not the most gifted blocker, but the Colts wouldn't be drafting him to perform consistently in that manner. Can he improve in that regard? Of course, but his prowess lies in being an offensive weapon for Shane Steichen to utilize.
Quarterback Richardson desperately needs more help as a passer, and giving him a tight end with upside as a receiver is huge. This is something Richardson didn't have in 2024. Regardless of who's under center (Richardson or Daniel Jones), there must be more from the tight end position than just blocking and taking up space on the field.
Fannin hasn't been linked much to Indianapolis, but he makes sense in several ways. Is he the most talented in this draft? No, that designation goes to Penn State's Warren. However, he can possibly be overlooked and would provide the Colts what they missed at tight end: receiving abilities.
We'll see if the Bowling Green standout is a talent that Chris Ballard holds in higher regard than we see on the surface around day three of the NFL draft.
Recommended Articles