Colts Listed As Favorite For Free Agent OT

With the compensatory pick period over following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts could be in the market for the top available free agent offensive tackle.

Rumors continue to fly that the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard are eyeing free agent offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Charles Leno Jr.

Though Fisher has a direct tie to Ballard, Leno Jr. makes the most sense overall for the Colts. Bleacher Report's Martin Fenn seems to agree, listing the former Chicago Bears' left tackle as the favorite to land in Indianapolis, replacing Anthony Castonzo, who retired in January.

Here's what Fenn had to say about Leno Jr. potentially landing in Indianapolis.

Leno should have a fairly strong market with a number of teams looking to bolster the blind side. He had a 74.6 grade in 2020 and has recorded an overall grade of 70.0 or higher in four of the last five seasons. One team that still has a fairly glaring hole at left tackle is the Indianapolis Colts. The position became a need for Indy after Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement earlier this year. Colts general manager Chris Ballard has often prioritized the offensive and defensive lines during his tenure. He was especially aggressive in adding to the D-line last week, selecting a pair of edge-rushers with each of the team's first two picks in Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. Ballard did select offensive lineman Will Fries in the seventh round, but he is unlikely to be the starting left tackle. Indianapolis might show interest in Alejandro Villanueva or Eric Fisher, providing his recovery from an Achilles injury goes smoothly. But Leno might be cheaper than both and will likely be ready to go Week 1.

Fenn is spot on when it comes to what the Colts could do at left tackle now that the draft is over.

While Villanueva signed with the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the week, Fisher and Leno Jr. remain on the market. Both are strong fits in Indianapolis.

Fisher was the No. 1 overall pick in 2013 when Ballard was the director of player personnel in Kansas City, while Leno Jr. played for Colts' offensive line coach Chris Strausser at Boise State from 2009-13.

The connections are deep with both players, but with Leno Jr. healthy that could be the tiebreaker for the Colts. Fisher is still recovering from a torn Achilles and could miss half the 2021 season, whereas Leno Jr. could come in and start right away for the Colts next to Quenton Nelson.

Expect the Colts to make a move for a left tackle here quickly with the market heating up now that Villanueva is signed.

After passing on drafting a left tackle, the Colts find themselves in a strong position this late in free agency.

