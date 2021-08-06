Sports Illustrated home
Colts Make a Trio of Roster Moves Friday

The Colts welcome back a pair of veterans to the roster off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list, resulting in the loss of two promising young players while adding an intriguing veteran to Injured Reserve
Author:
Publish date:

At some point, veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes and veteran defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad would return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, giving the Colts' defense a boost. 

That move occurred Friday morning as the Colts activated the two veterans, welcoming them back to training camp in Westfield, while also activating offseason offensive tackle acquisition Julién Davenport from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well. 

With the trio of activations, the Colts needed to make a trio of roster moves to open up space for the three veterans. Unfortunately, that meant the end of the stay on the roster for young backup quarterback Jalen Morton and safety Rolan Milligan. 

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY SportsJul 29, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jalen Morton (6) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts also placed veteran receiver J.J. Nelson, who has had a strong camp to date, on season-ending injured reserve, ending the 29-year-old's bid to make the back-end of the Colts' 53-man roster. 

It's great to get guys like Rhodes and Muhammed back on the roster, and it's going to be interesting to see how Davenport fares in the preseason, especially with guys like Will Holden and Sam Tevi struggling in camp. The door is cracked open a bit for Davenport to try and make the roster. 

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver J.J. Nelson (15) at the start of practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Thursday, July 29, 2021, on the second full day of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp. Colts Camp Revs Up

The decision to waive Milligan ends a four-year run with the franchise and the veteran safety. Milligan was originally signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on October 23, 2018, and played in 11 career games (one start) in his time with the Colts (2018-20).

Have thoughts on the Indianapolis Colts' roster moves Friday morning? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

