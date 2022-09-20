Colts Make Roster Moves On Practice Squad

Fans of the Indianapolis Colts are fervently looking for changes to be made after a brutal start to their season. The team did make some roster moves on Tuesday, but not the type that moves the needle like onlookers are searching for.

The Colts announced on Tuesday morning that they signed tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart and offensive guard Arlington Hambright to the practice squad while releasing kicker Lucas Havrisik and tight end Jared Scott from the practice squad.

Griffin-Stewart (6'5", 260, 25 years old) was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh following the 2020 NFL Draft. He has since spent time with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns. Griffin-Stewart was active for two games with the Chiefs last season but has otherwise been a practice squad member throughout his career.

Hambright (6'5", 300, 26 years old) was a seventh-round pick (No. 226-overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2020 draft out of Colorado. He's also spent time with the New England Patriots (2022). He appeared in nine games as a rookie, starting one. Hambright has yet to see game action since. He rejoins the team after previously signing to the Colts' practice squad at the beginning of the regular season but was let go a week ago in a slew of other moves.

The Colts releasing Havrisik confirms what we'd assumed for the last week: Chase McLaughlin is the team's new kicker, exclusively.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.