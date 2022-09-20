Skip to main content

Colts Make Roster Moves On Practice Squad

The Colts have signed tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart and offensive guard Arlington Hambright to the practice squad and released kicker Lucas Havrisik and tight end Jared Scott from the practice squad.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Fans of the Indianapolis Colts are fervently looking for changes to be made after a brutal start to their season. The team did make some roster moves on Tuesday, but not the type that moves the needle like onlookers are searching for.

The Colts announced on Tuesday morning that they signed tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart and offensive guard Arlington Hambright to the practice squad while releasing kicker Lucas Havrisik and tight end Jared Scott from the practice squad.

Griffin-Stewart (6'5", 260, 25 years old) was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh following the 2020 NFL Draft. He has since spent time with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns. Griffin-Stewart was active for two games with the Chiefs last season but has otherwise been a practice squad member throughout his career.

Hambright (6'5", 300, 26 years old) was a seventh-round pick (No. 226-overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2020 draft out of Colorado. He's also spent time with the New England Patriots (2022). He appeared in nine games as a rookie, starting one. Hambright has yet to see game action since. He rejoins the team after previously signing to the Colts' practice squad at the beginning of the regular season but was let go a week ago in a slew of other moves.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Colts releasing Havrisik confirms what we'd assumed for the last week: Chase McLaughlin is the team's new kicker, exclusively.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Under Fire All Day in Loss vs. Jaguars

By Andrew Moore
Matt Ryan and Frank Reich vs Houston Texans
News

Locked On Colts: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Players On Hot Seat

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) looses the ball on a pass play when tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) during second quarter action. The Jaguars went into the first half with a 17 to 0 lead over the Colts. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 18, 2022.
News

Locked On Colts: Disaster Mode After Loss to Jaguars

By Jake Arthur
Matt Ryan vs Jaguars 2022
News

Matt Ryan Self Scouts after Embarrassing Loss

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks on after getting sacked during the second quarter of a regular season game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Fooball American Football Gridiron Football Nfl Colts Indianapolis Jacksonville Jaguars Regular Season Home Opener 2022
News

A Colts Podcast: Have the Colts Hit Rock Bottom?

By Andrew Moore
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Chris Ballard, Frank Reich on Hot Seat After ‘Pathetic’ Showing vs. Jaguars

By Andrew Moore
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked on the play by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) as defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) helps during the second quarter of a regular season game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts Lose Benefit of Doubt after Unacceptable Performance to Jaguars

By Jake Arthur
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) looks on during a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Jaguars Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

By Jake Arthur