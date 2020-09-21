Colts’ Malik Hooker Ruptured Achilles; Parris Campbell Out Indefinitely with Knee Injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Marlon Mack in Week 1. Now Malik Hooker in Week 2.

As the injury hits sent shockwaves around the NFL on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts were not immune with the report from multiple sources that safety Malik Hooker ruptured an Achilles tendon in Sunday’s home win over Minnesota and the fourth-year pro will be out for the season.

The Colts lost starting running back Marlon Mack to the same injury in the second quarter of the season opener. He was placed on injured reserve, where Hooker will end up. And like Mack, who was in a contract year, the future for both players is uncertain because of the severity of the injury and the unlikelihood that the Colts will re-sign either player.

The news also wasn’t good on second-year wide receiver Parris Campbell, who suffered a left knee injury on the Colts’ second offensive play. NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Campbell suffered a PCL injury and will be out indefinitely.

Campbell, a 2019 second-round selection out of Ohio State, struggled with injuries as a rookie. He needed surgeries to repair a sports hernia, fractured hand, and fractured foot. The latter landed him on IR after seven games.

The Colts carried seven wide receivers into Sunday, so they have depth at the position, but it's mostly young, aside from 30-year-old T.Y. Hilton. Rookies Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon were drafted in the second and sixth rounds, respectively, in April.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell missed nine games as a rookie in 2019. Robert Scheer/USA TODAY Sports

Hooker, a 2017 first-round draft choice out of Ohio State, had been inconsistent as a pro in three seasons. That’s why general manager Chris Ballard decided against picking up the safety’s 2021 contract option in the offseason.

Aside from Hooker and Mack suffering the same injury, they had something in common with Campbell, 23, this year — they were exceptional in training camp and the Colts were enthusiastic about their seasons.

Then they got hurt.

The Colts have the depth to move forward because third-round selection Julian Blackmon provided promising play in his pro debut with two tackles and two pass breakups, including a tip to Khari Willis for an interception, on Sunday. Blackmon, who underwent ACL surgery in December, wasn’t expected to be ready until October. His quick healing and progress with limited practice time have been nothing short of remarkable.

The Colts also drafted running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round to share the workload with Mack. In his first NFL start, Taylor ran for 101 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown against the Vikings.

Hooker, 24, arrived in Indianapolis with the reputation for being one of college football’s best ballhawks. He made some splash plays, but also struggled to stay healthy. He suffered torn ACL and MCL ligaments in Week 7 of his rookie year in 2017 and was lost for the season. He was also sidelined for three games due to injuries in each of the past two seasons.

Perhaps his best and most memorable play came in the 2019 season opener at Los Angeles, when Hooker made a one-handed snag of a Philip Rivers pass for an interception in the end zone. Ironically, Rivers is now his teammate.

But there haven’t been enough of those impact plays, a reality in which Hooker was very much aware in the offseason. He spoke during camp of the need for consistency and how he needed to create more turnovers.

The Colts were carrying five safeties with Blackmon, Willis, George Odum, and veteran Tavon Wilson, so the ensuing roster move doesn’t necessarily mean the team will add another to correspond with Hooker being placed on IR.

But coming off the loss of Mack to the same injury, it’s a disappointing blow for a defense that rebounded from an opening loss to dominate in Week 2.

