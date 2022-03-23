Matt Ryan and the Colts are Exactly What Each Other Needs

A “whirlwind” is how new Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Matt Ryan described his last week.

After being traded by the Atlanta Falcons – the franchise that drafted Ryan 14 years ago – to the Colts on Monday, Ryan and his family found themselves aboard Jim Irsay’s private jet less than 24 hours after the move had been made. He was leaving the franchise that he had thrown 59,735 yards and 367 yards for in those 14 years, not to mention where he won NFL MVP in 2016 and led to a Super Bowl appearance.

But life moves incredibly fast in the NFL, with players being on one team one day and on another across the country the next.

As Ryan, his wife Sarah, and their twin four-year-old boys, Marshall and Johnny, descended the steps of Irsay’s plane once they touched down in Indianapolis, it did not take the quarterback and his family long to start to feel at home. And Ryan had a feeling that would be the case.

“I knew at some point I was going to need to make a decision on whether or not I wanted to stay,” Ryan admitted at his introductory press conference. “And as I looked into it, I knew there was only one spot that I wanted to go. There was no doubt that if I were to make a move, this is exactly where I wanted to be.”

Contemplating the biggest change of his professional career this weekend, Ryan had narrowed down his options to staying with the Falcons or joining the Colts. While the situation regarding the Falcons’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson had soured their relationship, there was still a chance Ryan would return to the only franchise he had been with his entire career. That all changed on Saturday night.

“What sold me was I was able to have a meeting with Chris Ballard, Frank (Reich), Marcus Brady, Parks Frazier – all those guys on Saturday night,” Ryan said. “Their passion, their commitment, their professionalism, the accountability Chris has for himself and what he does, the empathy Frank has for my situation of understanding you’ve been in a certain spot and done it one way, and don’t ever forget that. It’s an incredible part of it, but this next chapter can be even better.”

Ryan is coming to a roster that is much better than the one he had in Atlanta. A league-leading seven Pro Bowlers, including three on the offensive side of the ball alone, helped entice Ryan to the Colts and their prospective chances to win. The three Pro Bowlers on the offensive side come in areas where the Falcons have been very poor for quite some time.

The Falcons were 31st in the NFL in rushing last season, a stark contrast between the team that finished second in the league in rushing, with Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. Ryan has also spent the last few years behind a very suspect offensive line. With Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly in front of him, that will no longer be the case. When talking to Ryan, he’s certainly excited to have those guys on his side.

“He’s an absolute beast,” Ryan smiled as he talked about Taylor. “When I was in Atlanta last year, we played Buffalo late in the season so getting ready for them, we watched one of the games where Indy had played against them. I was like man, they ran the ball pretty well against a good defense. So, let me pop on a few more, maybe see what they’re doing on offense because middle of the season, you guys were rolling here.

He continued, “I really do think he’s special. I think he runs the ball extremely well, he’s got great vision, great balance, good speed, good power, catches the ball well out of the backfield, willing in pass protection. I had lunch with Quenton (Nelson) and Ryan Kelly today and they talk about how he’s willing and smart in pass protection. I’ve been around a long time, you don’t get backs that do all of that very often and when they do, they’re gamechangers.”

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

It was obvious that Ryan is excited to be joining the Colts. He does not seem like a quarterback on the downside of his career. Instead, Ryan looks ready to prove that he is still a winning quarterback and can lead a championship-level team, which is exactly why the Colts pulled the trigger.

The Colts have been searching for an answer at the most important position in football since the night of August 24, 2019. Andrew Luck’s tearful retirement announcement that night set the franchise back, and they have been trying to recover ever since. While Ballard has always said publicly it will never be all about the quarterback, internally the Colts know they need an elite passer to be competitive.

With the following seasons led by Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers at quarterback, Indy thought they may have found the solution with Carson Wentz. After a season filled with uneven play, questions regarding leadership, and a missed playoff opportunity, Wentz is now in Washington. With Ryan, the Colts are getting a cerebral quarterback who can be relied upon when needed the most (42 game-winning drives,) has a winning track record (120-102 record as a starter,) and is revered for his leadership abilities.

“To me, leadership is about serving your teammates,” Ryan explained. “The one thing I’ve learned in 14 years is what certain guys need from you is different. With each team that you’re on needs from you as a player and a leader is different. You have to get to know your guys, you have to get to know your teammates really well and how they tick and how they need to be motivated and what are the things that you can help them with to bring out the best in themselves. That’s going to be a really exciting challenge for me.”

The leadership void with the Colts at quarterback since Rivers retired last January has been filled. Ryan will be someone who immediately commands respect in the locker room and holds his teammates to a high standard. He came here to win football games and a championship, which is exactly what the Colts wanted.

Ryan mentioned the likes of Johnny Unitas, his idol and friend Peyton Manning, and Luck among the great Colts quarterbacks to don the Horseshoe. He’s hoping to do the same and make the Colts proud they took a chance on him.

He’s off to a great start.

