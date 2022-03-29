Colts Frank Reich Felt “Instant Connection in Every Way” with Matt Ryan

The head coach sees his new QB1 as a great fit for not only the offense but the team as a whole.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has long proclaimed that there is “a little bit of luck involved” when finding the right quarterback to lead a team.

The Colts certainly found some of the luck that the famous Horseshoe logo is known for this offseason.

After trading former starting quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders during the first week of free agency, the Colts were left without a plan at quarterback. They didn’t know who would be leading the offense in 2022, and the quarterback landscape did not offer very many options.

By staying patient and not panicking, the Colts saw former Atlanta Falcons quarterback and NFL MVP Matt Ryan become available. The Falcons had failed in their pursuit of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and now faced a crossroads with Ryan, who had quarterbacked the team for the last 14 years. Ryan had narrowed his decision down to staying with the Falcons or wanting a trade to the Colts.

When head coach Frank Reich was informed that Ryan was an option, he dug into the tape on the 36-year-old quarterback. He wanted to look at the throws outside the numbers and the deep balls to make sure Ryan still had what it took to make every throw. Reich analyzed the evidence from the last two to three years and came away pleased with his finds.

“I really didn’t see any diminishing physical skills,” Reich admitted at the NFL Owners Meetings on Monday. “Once (Ryan) became an option, that was the number one option the whole way as far as I was concerned.”

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Once Reich had been sold on the idea, Ballard went to work. The Falcons granted the Colts permission to meet with Ryan to discuss a possible deal. Ballard, Reich, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, and assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier joined a Zoom call with Ryan for three hours discussing the team, the offense, and how far the team could go with Ryan in Blue and White. It did not take long for Reich to feel a special bond with Ryan.

“It was apparent very quickly there was an instant connection in every way,” Reich said. “Personally, but also football, the way we think about the game. I had a cut up made up of a lot of our offensive plays, just kind of talking through some of our plays, talking offensive football, just wanting Matt to envision himself in our offense and some of the things that we could do.”

The Colts felt like Ryan was the missing piece at quarterback. After their meeting, Ryan felt the Colts were the team he needed for a shot at a championship. The Colts traded a third-round pick to the Falcons for Ryan two days later.

Indy is getting a quarterback that is the ultimate professional and one that can be counted on when the game is on the line. Ryan ranks seventh in NFL history with 42 career game-winning drives. He also has only had one season since 2011 where he did not complete at least 65% of his throws. Reich continued to gush about his new quarterback when describing his best traits.

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

“A pro’s pro, brings in high, elite leadership, elite accuracy, just been a model of consistency, but also a model of consistency at a very high level. Showing the ability to carry a team in those moments when you need him to carry them and showing that time and time again.”

Ryan will mark the fifth different starting quarterback for the Colts in as many seasons under Reich. While the Colts’ head coach would like to have more continuity at the position, he is no stranger to adjusting his offense to a different quarterback. Reich will, once again, work with his new signal-caller to determine what he likes and is best at in the offense.

“It starts with listening,” Reich explained. “Listen to the quarterback. Sit down, and listen to what he likes, what has he been successful at, watch his tape, get to know him, what he thinks, what he believes … As a coach it’s all about how you use your players and put them in the best position.”

The Colts have a roster that is built to win now. With a league-leading seven Pro Bowlers in 2021, Reich and the Colts sold Ryan on the prospect of competing deep into January with a solid supporting cast around him. The Colts lacked consistent high-level play at the most important position last year and are hoping to get different results with Ryan under center.

The Colts and Ryan are both fired up about what’s to come. It seems like “a little bit of luck” was finally captured by a team that has had very little since August of 2019. When asked if they had gotten lucky acquiring Ryan, Reich couldn’t help but smile.

“Lucky, blessed, whatever you want to call it. We’re very thankful that Matt became available.”

Many Colts fans certainly feel the same way.

Have thoughts on the connection between Frank Reich and Matt Ryan? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Pre-Order Our Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11th. Only $8.99 with the code "draft".