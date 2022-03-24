5 Free Agents That Fit with Matt Ryan and the Colts

After locking in their QB1, it is time for the Colts to add some weapons for Ryan and this Colts offense.

The Indianapolis Colts have finally found a solution to the quarterback position for 2022.

The Colts acquired quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons on Monday for a 2022 third-round pick (No. 82 overall.) Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowler, and former NFL MVP spent the first 14 seasons of his career in Atlanta. Now he embarks on the next chapter in his career in Indianapolis.

Ryan is about as accomplished as they come at quarterback. He ranks eighth in NFL history with 59,735 passing yards and ninth all-time with 367 passing touchdowns. The Colts’ move to get Ryan shows they are in win-now mode and expect to be one of the contenders for the upcoming season.

However, the Colts cannot stop now. While they have found their quarterback in Ryan, there are still areas in which the Colts need to improve. Improvement is especially needed when talking about the guys Ryan will be throwing to, with the only established weapon on the outside being wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

With the draft a little over a month away, the Colts still have time to scour the free-agent landscape to find pieces. The second and third waves of free agency are typically when general manager Chris Ballard likes to make his moves, signing players to cheaper deals instead of overpaying for free agents.

So, with Ryan now in the fold, let’s take a look at five free agents who make sense for the Colts on the offensive side of the ball.

WR Julio Jones

The free agent that has been brought up the most since Ryan was traded to the Colts is Julio Jones. Jones and Ryan spent 10 years together with the Falcons, flourishing for 848 connections for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns. After being traded to the Tennessee Titans last year and battling injuries, Jones was released by the Titans last week.

The connection between Ryan and Jones is obviously one that entices Colts fans. However, Jones is not the same receiver he used to be and has missed 14 games combined the last two seasons due to injury. However, because of his age (33) and the recent injury issues, the market for Jones may not be as strong as you might think. The Colts could be one of the teams to give him a shot on a cheap, prove-it deal.

WR T.Y. Hilton

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has hit the free agent market for the second time in two seasons. After re-signing with the Colts last year on a one-year deal, Hilton battled injuries for most of the season, only appearing in 10 games. Hilton finished with career lows in catches (23), yards (331), and touchdowns (3).

The Colts still feel like Hilton brings value to the team. Both Ballard and head coach Frank Reich have spoken about Hilton’s high football IQ and the leadership he brings to the locker room. While older at 32, Hilton is a smart and savvy wide receiver that can find the holes in a defense and take advantage.

Pairing Hilton with the cerebral Ryan could prove to be a great match in this Colts offense. If Hilton is willing to come back on a cheap deal, he could return for his 11th season in Indy.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

UPDATE: Shortly after this piece was published, Valdes-Scantling signed with the Chiefs on a three-year, $30 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A name that has been linked to the Colts throughout the last couple of weeks is Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The former Green Bay Packers wide receiver is coming off a year with 26 catches, 430 yards, and three touchdowns. MVS is known for his ability to make catches deep down the field, never having a season below 15.3 yards per catch in his four years with Green Bay.

The Colts are lacking a consistent deep threat on their offense. At 6’4” and 206 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 4.37 seconds. He is also only 27 years old, entering his prime. Valdes-Scantling offers the size and speed that the Colts covet with their wide receivers, and would provide a deep threat for the offense.

The Colts are not the only team interested in Valdes-Scantling. The Packers would like to bring him back after trading away Davante Adams, and it was reported earlier this week that he was visiting with the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be a competition to see where MVS plays in 2022.

TE Jared Cook

The lone tight end on the list is Jared Cook. The 13-year veteran spent last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, racking up 48 catches for 564 yards and four touchdowns. Cook will be 35 when the season starts, but he was still productive with the Chargers last season and is looking to be a valuable contributor.

While Cook has never played with the Ryan, Cook spent the 2019-2020 seasons with the New Orleans Saints in the same division as the Colts quarterback. Cook made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with the Saints and has been used as a mismatch down the field for years. Indy could greatly use a weapon with Cook’s skillset in their offense.

The Colts still need to upgrade their tight end group after long-time tight end Jack Doyle announced his retirement earlier this season. A once deep tight end group filled with numerous options has dwindled over the past week since free agency started. Cook is one of the only options available that could entice the Colts to upgrade.

WR Tre’Quan Smith

The last name in this list is another former player of the Saints that Ryan had the chance to see numerous times over the years. Tre’Quan Smith spent the first four years of his career in New Orleans and carved out a role in Sean Payton’s offense. While only playing 11 games in 2021, he totaled 32 catches for 377 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith is a young player who is starting to enter his prime. At 6’2” and 210 pounds, he uses his frame to make contested catches and consistently moves the chains. Smith is also a very willing blocker and someone that can make an impact in the running game, a quality the Colts demand from their wide receivers.

Smith would be a nice pick up as the No 3-4 wide receiver in this offense. While only 26 years old, there is still plenty of room for Smith to grow and could come on a bargain signing for the Colts.

