Colts' Matt Ryan Identified As 'Darkhorse' MVP Candidate

A new team and new weapons has the outlook for new Colts' quarterback Matt Ryan ahead of the 2022 NFL season appearing very promising, according to NFL.com.

The new setup with the Indianapolis Colts could lead to an MVP-level season as well, at least according to NFL.com's Adam Schein, who listed the new Colts' quarterback as one of nine darkhorse NFL MVP candidates for the 2022 regular season.

Ryan is one of six quarterbacks that Schein highlights as a darkhorse MVP candidate, slotting Ryan in at No. 2 in his list of nine candidates.

"Indianapolis missed the playoffs last season with an inexplicable Week 18 loss in Jacksonville, understandably sent Carson Wentz packing to Washington, and traded for the former NFL MVP. Onward and upward, Colts!" Schein writes. "Ryan is up in age but I believe the four-time Pro Bowler has plenty of gas left in the tank. The fresh start will help. So will having Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, as well as a great offensive line and a fantastic defense. Ryan sorely missed those ingredients last year in Atlanta. Indy had 'em, but lacked leadership and stability at quarterback. Problem solved! Ryan has carved out a Hall of Fame career, and I'll fight anyone who disagrees with that sentiment. I think he leads the Colts back to the postseason via a division title, enjoying a sizzling campaign under center. That's value."

After going through five different quarterbacks in five seasons, the Colts are seemingly set at the position for at least the next two seasons with Ryan, who should immediately be able to provide stability and an above-average level of play at the most important position in sports.

For the first time since at least the 2016 season in which Ryan won the NFL's MVP, he'll have significant weaponry around him, including the likes of All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and talented third-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., not to mention a talented offensive line across the board with All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly and Pro Bowl right tackle Braden Smith in front of him protecting the Colts' investment.

Ryan currently has 60-1 odds to win the NFL MVP in the 2022 season, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Other quarterbacks listed as darkhorse MVP candidates at quarterback include Las Vegas's Derek Carr, Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, Cleveland's Deshaun Watson, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, and San Francisco's Trey Lance.

