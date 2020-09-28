SI.com
Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. Has Calf Surgery

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ top 2020 draft pick, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., will miss extended time after undergoing surgery on his calf for compartment leg syndrome on Sunday night.

Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed the news, first reported on Twitter by NFL Network/NFL.com Insider Ian Rapoport, in a Monday video call.

Pittman, selected in the second round in April, came out of Sunday’s 36-7 home win over the New York Jets to have his right ankle taped. The team reported he had an ankle injury. He returned to the game, in which he had three catches for 26 yards. Pittman is also valued for his physicality as a run blocker.

Reich didn’t confirm the surgery until he was asked specifically about the report. Although Rapoport suggested Pittman could return after the Colts’ bye week, Reich didn’t want to put a timetable on the recovery.

“We’re not comfortable giving any timeframe yet,” he said.

The coach conceded the severity of such an injury, which offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni once had and it got infected.

Reich said the Pittman surgery went well.

“In the game, he had the lower leg injury, he had the injury there,” Reich said. “Whatever happens when you get that, but the symptoms don’t crop up until later. Later last night, the symptoms started cropping up in a more severe nature. He called the trainer. The trainers called the doctors. They met right away, they got him over there and met with him, and determined that you’ve got to relieve the pressure.

“So I don’t know any more of the details about the surgery. Other than that, I know it went well, I know we’re very optimistic about him healing and getting back before it’s too long, but the exact timetable, we’re not ready to put a number of weeks on that yet.”

Pittman has caught nine passes for 73 yards this season.

In another injury update, the Colts confirmed after the call that second-year wide receiver Parris Campbell is scheduled for ankle surgery, but has not been ruled out for the season. Campbell was placed on injured reserve after suffering the injury in a Week 2 home win over the Minnesota Vikings.

MORE: Check out Horseshoe Nation's premium page

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

