Bleacher Report Identifies One Key Player Colts Should Re-Sign Prior To Free Agency

Depending on where you get your Indianapolis Colts content, you likely went through the entire off-season and parts of training camp and the preseason hearing frustrations about one Colts' player that was getting far too many snaps, keeping younger players on the sidelines, stunting their development.

That was all true then. But now?

You can't keep Al-Quadin Muhammad off the field, and you certainly can't let him get away in free agency if you're Colts' General Manager Chris Ballard this off-season.

Muhammad is in the midst of a career year, recording 5.0 sacks on the season and a career-high 37 tackles, all while playing the most snaps of his career to this point (652). In a year in which the Colts invested a first- and second-round pick in defensive ends in Kwity Paye and Dayo Odayingbo, and signed veteran Isaac Rochell in free agency, it's been Muhammad who has carried the torch week after week at defensive end.

He's been so valuable to the Colts' defensive line through 15 weeks that Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton is making the case for Muhammad to be the one Colts' player the franchise must re-sign prior to free agency.

The Indianapolis Colts might have whiffed on second-round defensive ends Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu in the 2018 and 2019 drafts, respectively. The former has recorded a career-high five sacks in a contract year, but he's battled injuries, which hurts his value on the open market.With rookie first-rounder Kwity Paye and second-rounder Dayo Odeyingbo in line to play a majority of the snaps at defensive end moving forward, the Colts might choose between Turay and Al-Quadin Muhammad to fill out the rotation on the edge. In 2021, Muhammad moved into a starting role, notching 37 tackles, six for loss, five sacks, 14 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble. In his first year as a full-time starter, he looks the part of a solid contributor in case Odeyingbo doesn't pan out. In an ideal situation, Muhammad would fill the gaps behind Paye and Odeyingbo. Paye's ability to slide inside also allows defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to field all three simultaneously on obvious passing downs for a strong pass rush.

Muhammad might not be the flashiest pass rusher and certainly isn't the strongest run defender. He has a terrific motor though and sets the tone daily for the Colts' defensive ends, whether that's in the locker room, on the practice field in drills, or in the position room watching film.

He's a high-effort guy that is fundamentally sound and is seeing his hard work paying off in a big way.

With Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu likely walking in free agency, the Colts cannot let a guy like Muhammad get out the door either, especially one year after rebuilding the defensive end rotation so heavily.

It won't cost much to retain Muhammad on a multi-year deal, giving the Colts a solid No. 2 option opposite Paye until Odeyingbo fully develops. By that time, Muhammad could slide into a great No. 3 role behind both young pass rushers, bolstering the Colts' depth even greater.

