Colts Must Rely on Young Wide Receiver Group Following T.Y. Hilton Injury

Entering the 2021 offseason, people pondered if the Indianapolis Colts would make a move for a big-time wide receiver.

Outside of T.Y. Hilton, the Colts did not possess a proven receiver or someone that defensive coordinators had to game plan for.

As has been the case since general manager Chris Ballard took over, the Colts once again did not make a splash signing for a big-name receiver. Instead, they re-signed Hilton to a one-year deal and decided to run it back with the receiving core they already had.

But this is the Colts we’re talking about, and recently that also means we’re talking about terrible injury luck.

It was announced on Sunday that Hilton will be out for an undetermined amount of time due to a neck and upper back injury. With “The Ghost” on the shelf, the Colts must rely on the trio of Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, and Parris Campbell to stretch the field and become weapons for Carson Wentz.

The question is, are they up for the challenge?

Pittman sure feels that way. The second-year player out of USC has been making highlight plays throughout training camp, displaying an aggressiveness not seen throughout his rookie season. Pittman’s confidence is growing by the week as he sets his sights on being “the guy.”

“That’s pressure that I’ve been looking for,” Pittman said when asked about being the guy. “I want to be that guy so I will accept that pressure and try to play to the highest of my ability.”

Even before Hilton’s injury, Pittman was going to be a major contributor in the Colts’ offense. The front office and coaches both think he possesses the tools and skills necessary to be a top target. He’ll certainly get the chance to prove he’s ready.

Zach Pascal will get that chance too. The do-everything wide receiver was going to get plenty of opportunities because of his consistency in the passing game and his tough-nosed blocking ability in the running game. That will only be magnified in Hilton’s absence.

“Unfortunately, with news like that, you don’t want to see your top guy go down,” Pascal said. “But with everybody in that room – everybody adds a little more to their plate to help pick up that hole. Wishing him the best, he’ll be around still. He’s still the leader of our group, still helping us out.”

Pascal may be the wide receiver that sees his role increase the most with Hilton sidelined. He is the second longest-tenured wide receiver on the team behind Hilton, and while he is listed as a starter already, you can expect many more targets to come his way from Wentz.

And then there’s Parris Campbell. Campbell has only played in nine out of a possible 32 games in his career. Multiple injuries limited him to seven games his rookie year while a sprained MCL and PCL in Week Two of 2020 knocked him out for the season.

After a fully healthy training camp and preseason, Campbell’s health is needed now more than ever.

“100% healthy,” Campbell stated when asked about his physical state. “I say that with a smile on my face. That was my number one goal to get through this camp as healthy as I could. It’s a blessing, all glory to God. I feel great.”

A healthy Campbell is a dangerous Campbell. Head coach Frank Reich was incredibly high on the young receiver out of Ohio State when the Colts drafted him, and that hasn’t changed. Campbell is a mismatch that Reich has big plans for.

“Obviously we know as a receiver group with our number one guy being out we all have to step up,” Campbell said. “So, I approach it the same. Just being myself, myself in year three, going through what I went through, I’ve already known that I needed to step up and I needed to bring what I know I can bring to this team.”

Year three was already going to be a big year for Campbell, but now it looks like it’s a big year for the entire receiver group.

This trio of young pass-catchers must step up if the Colts want to be successful in 2021. The Colts have been praised for the depth and the potential of their wide receiver room this offseason.

The time to prove it is now.

