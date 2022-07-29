Skip to main content

Colts' Nick Cross Already Feeling Comfortable in Team's Defense

Colts rookie safety Nick Cross is already feeling comfortable in the team's defense just two training camp practices into his career.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For many NFL rookies, their first training camp practice can be intimidating. There are fans in attendance while you're still trying to learn and you're most likely lining up across from guys with "All-Pro" or "Pro Bowler" in front of their name.

That can be said for Indianapolis Colts rookie safety Nick Cross, but he quickly had a big moment when the team began camp that helped give him a confidence boost.

During the Colts' first practice of camp on Wednesday — on quarterback Matt Ryan's second throw of the day, no less — Cross jumped in front of tight end Mo Alie-Cox, batted the ball in the air, and grabbed it as he fell to the ground, coming down with the defense's first takeaway of the summer.

"Oh, we're absolutely juiced," Cross' new running mate and fellow safety Julian Blackmon told reporters about the rookie's big play. "Especially because he's 20 years old (and) he's coming in and making plays already. We're like, 'Let's go, man!' We look at him like, 'You're gonna come in and you're gonna make plays.'"

Cross himself admitted it was a pivotal moment to help him build some confidence that he belonged on the field with his teammates in the NFL.

“It was a good experience," Cross said. "First pick in the NFL – practice pick but at the same time, first one. Just to be able to keep that confidence up and be able to play and play in a high level with the rest of the guys.”

Cross is being thrust into a bigger role right away than what may have been initially anticipated.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Colts drafted him in the third round of this spring's NFL Draft with the 96th-overall pick after adding free agents Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts to a group that already featured starters Blackmon and Khari Willis.

However, Willis announced his retirement from the NFL in June, putting Cross in the thick of the Colts' hunt to find a new starting strong safety.

“I played that in college," Cross said of the strong safety role. "Played a little bit in high school too so I have a decent amount. Experience is something that you can’t buy or you can’t get overnight. It’s something you’ve got to keep developing and keep experiencing and go from there.”

As for how he feels in his role and with the Colts' defensive playbook, Cross is already feeling at ease.

“I feel pretty comfortable," he said. "(You) never got it all the way but still always striving to be able to go out there and master the playbook. Just continuing to learn every day and build on it every day.”

What do you think of Cross so far? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts players wear protective head gear over their helmets during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Make Roster Moves On Defensive Line

By Jake Arthur4 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich walks the field during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan Takes Control Early in Training Camp

By Jake Arthur5 hours ago
Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
News

Frank Reich High on Colts Young Receivers

By HH Staff7 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rests between drills during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue Embraces Indianapolis, Leadership Role on New Team

By Andrew Moore9 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) practices throwing during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

A Colts Podcast Highlights Stars of Week 1 of Colts Camp

By Andrew Moore19 hours ago
Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts
Film

Gus Glossary: Breaking Down the Roles at Edge Rusher--Run Defense

By Zach Hicks21 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) practices throwing during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 2: Matt Ryan Pushes the Tempo

By Jake ArthurJul 28, 2022 4:35 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts players wear protective head gear over their helmets during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Nick Cross Star On Day 1 of Training Camp

By Jake ArthurJul 28, 2022 9:53 AM EDT