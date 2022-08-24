Colts’ S Nick Cross Draws High Praise from Stephon Gilmore

When Nick Cross was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts this spring, the plan was to take things slow with the rookie safety.

Only 20 years old at the time he was drafted, the Colts loved his athletic traits and the potential that Cross possessed. They were going to be able to bring him along at a nice pace because they already had Khari Willis entrenched as the starter.

But things can change quickly in the NFL. By the end of OTAs in June, Willis had announced his retirement, and Cross would have the opportunity to start his rookie year.

It can be quite the task starting as a rookie in the NFL. You have to be a quick learner, adjusting to an NFL playbook and the speed of the game at the next level. You also have to play at a high level as every play is examined under a microscope.

“The NFL is different,” Cross admitted. “Everybody’s precise, everybody knows what they’re doing. So, there’s some things that I’ve seen or have seen for the first time, whether that be at camp or a preseason game.

“Every play is a learning experience, a new chance to get better, to learn something new. So, I relish those moments.”

For Cross, so far, so good. His play and ability to contribute right away have impressed teammates and coaches alike, with Cross starting both preseason games for the Colts and making plays in each. In fact, he is now catching the attention of a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“I think (Cross is) coming along well,” Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore said about the rookie. “He’s always in the right position. He wants to be great, he’s fast, he can tackle, he can do it all. He doesn’t act like a normal rookie to me and I think he’s going to help us out a lot.”

Gilmore has seen it all throughout his career. The Pro Bowl cornerback is entering his 11th season in the NFL and has shared the secondary with some high-caliber safeties. Playing with those safeties, and being one of the best cornerbacks in the league himself, Gilmore knows what it takes to be successful in this business.

One thing you noticed about Gilmore is how hard he practices. The veteran cornerback treats practice as he would a regular season game, in a very serious manner and going full speed on every rep. Gilmore will not talk a lot or joke in practice but instead focuses on perfecting his craft.

Cross has the same demeanor in how he practices. The rookie has been locked into what defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has been teaching. Not only that, but he is a student of the game and glued to the playbook when he is not on the practice field, soaking in as much knowledge as he can.

“I just take a lot of reps in practice and practice full-speed,” Cross explained. “So, out there it’s the same calls, same defense we run in practice. Nothing different, just a whole bunch of fans out there and a different colored jersey you’re playing against. So, just go out there, execute the call, play with the right technique and when you have the chance to make plays, you’ll make plays.”

And make plays he has. Cross has made plays against the run and the pass in the Colts’ first two preseason games. Whether he is flying in for a tackle on the ball carrier or knocking the ball away from a receiver in the end zone, Cross has been all over the field and delivering each time he is tested.

“I enjoy it,” Cross said when asked about quarterback’s testing him. “Any competitor always wants to make plays and do well for their team. I’m a competitor. I love when I’m making plays for my team.”

Cross’s ability to make plays is building the trust of his teammates and the Colts’ coaching staff. The more plays the rookie makes, the more they believe his potential becoming a reality. They have faith that when a play is going in the direction of Cross, he will be able to execute.

However, the rookie knows he has a long way to go. It is one thing to make plays in the preseason, but it is completely different in the regular season. Teams will be scheming against you and watching film on you as they try to exploit your weaknesses.

Cross is learning everything he can from Gilmore, an established veteran who has been at the top of the league at his position for a long time. Cross also leans on fellow safety Rodney McLeod, who is also entering his 11th season in the NFL. While McLeod has been competing with Cross for the starting strong safety spot, McLeod has been a mentor to the rookie since he arrived.

“Rodney’s been a vet in the league for a long time – Super Bowl Champion,” Cross said. “He’s doing something right, been doing something right for a long time, and I enjoy learning from him the way he practices, the way he prepares, the way he takes care of his body. Just trying to follow in his footsteps.

He continued, “I just feel like learning from (McLeod and Gilmore) and continue to follow in their footsteps, there will be some good success.”

Cross has been impressive so far for the Colts. The team is happy with the progress he has made and considers his potential to be sky-high. And when you’re catching the eye of a player of Gilmore’s stature, you must be doing something right.

