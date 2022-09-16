Colts Nix Practice Friday Following Physical Week

The Indianapolis Colts are trying to get on the right track.

This summer, they adjusted their training camp schedule in order to be better prepared to play early in the season, but they still managed to tie the Houston Texans, 20-20, in Week 1.

Now, ahead of their week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars and following a physical week of practice, the Colts are tabling Friday's practice in favor of a walkthrough.

The Colts adjusted their schedule on Thursday to cut out Friday's practice session and make it a less physical walkthrough, and per ESPN's Stephen Holder, it's due to an unusually physical week of practice.

The team is dealing with some injuries to important players, as starters in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip), and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) all missed Thursday's practice.

On the bright side, linebacker Shaquille Leonard continues to log full practice sessions as he resumes his return from a back procedure earlier this summer. Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce has also made progress through the NFL's concussion protocol.

A final injury report is still expected from the team this afternoon.

The Colts travel to Florida to take on the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field this weekend, which is a location they've struggled at in recent years, failing to take home a win since 2014 despite seven attempts.

The players who are banged-up just so happen to be prominent figures at positions that lack ideal depth, so the hope is that Pittman, Buckner, Moore, etc. can suit up in this AFC South showdown.

