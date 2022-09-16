Skip to main content

Colts Nix Practice Friday Following Physical Week

The Colts are using Friday as a walkthrough rather than a full practice following an unusually physical week of preparation.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts are trying to get on the right track.

This summer, they adjusted their training camp schedule in order to be better prepared to play early in the season, but they still managed to tie the Houston Texans, 20-20, in Week 1.

Now, ahead of their week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars and following a physical week of practice, the Colts are tabling Friday's practice in favor of a walkthrough.

The Colts adjusted their schedule on Thursday to cut out Friday's practice session and make it a less physical walkthrough, and per ESPN's Stephen Holder, it's due to an unusually physical week of practice.

The team is dealing with some injuries to important players, as starters in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip), and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) all missed Thursday's practice.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the bright side, linebacker Shaquille Leonard continues to log full practice sessions as he resumes his return from a back procedure earlier this summer. Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce has also made progress through the NFL's concussion protocol.

A final injury report is still expected from the team this afternoon.

The Colts travel to Florida to take on the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field this weekend, which is a location they've struggled at in recent years, failing to take home a win since 2014 despite seven attempts.

The players who are banged-up just so happen to be prominent figures at positions that lack ideal depth, so the hope is that Pittman, Buckner, Moore, etc. can suit up in this AFC South showdown.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Shaquille Leonard Indianapolis Colts
News

Shaquille Leonard Updates Injury Status

By HH Staff
Jan 9, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) stiff arms during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Jaguars in Week 2

By Andrew Moore
October 24, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: Time to Panic with Injuries to Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner?

By Jake Arthur
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) tries to get a hand on Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) on a second quarter pass play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida for the Jaguars final game of the season Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Jaguars finished out their season with a 26 to 11 victory over the Colts. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Campbell
News

A Colts Podcast: Can Colts Finally Win in Jacksonville?

By Andrew Moore
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a reception during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: Thursday Brings Downgrades in Status

By Jake Arthur
Matt Ryan vs. Houston Texans
News

Where is Matt Ryan on Latest QB Index?

By HH Staff
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Jonathan Taylor: Colts Must Have 'Killer Instinct' Against Jaguars

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is coming off two seasons with injuries, but he's still considered a solid second-tier option in NFL fantasy drafts.
News

T.Y. Hilton Era Appears Over in Indianapolis

By Jake Arthur