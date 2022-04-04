Colts Offseason Program Dates Announced

The Indianapolis Colts are a team on a mission in 2022, and now we know when they will come together to begin this year's campaign.

The NFL recently announced the offseason workout program dates for all 32 teams, and the Colts will get to work on April 18.

Voluntary OTAs (Organized Team Activities) will be on May 24-26, June 1-3, and June 13-16.

Lastly, the Colts will get together for a mandatory minicamp from June 7-9.

The NFL's offseason program is broken up into three phases. Per NFL Communications:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

This offseason, Colts brass have been outspoken about their disappointment in how the 2021 season ended. Led by owner Jim Irsay, they talked about everyone in the building being all in and focused on bettering the team. The importance of being present for offseason work — even of the voluntary variety — has also been discussed as critical, so a high level of turnout and participation during the offseason program is likely excpected.

One of the upcoming highlights for the Colts will be new quarterback Matt Ryan, who they traded for recently in order to bring stability to the position. Working and building a rapport with his offensive line and pass-catchers now may come around to have been of the utmost importance when the regular season rolls around.

Outside of the offseason grind for the Colts' veterans, the dates for the team's rookie program will also be announced at a later time. Teams can hold a rookie minicamp on either the first or second weekend following the 2022 NFL Draft, which takes place April 28-30.

What do you still want to see the Colts do this offseason? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

