Colts' OL Quenton Nelson Labeled As One of Top Hall of Fame Candidates Under 30 in NFL

Already one of the best players in the NFL bar none, Colts' star guard Quenton Nelson is on a Hall of Fame trajectory that will land him in the hallowed halls of Canton, NFL Network's Bucky Brooks says.

While many are enjoying Enshrinement Week in Canton, Ohio watching stars of yesteryear become immortalized in the hallowed halls of Canton, the mind tends to wander for analysts such as NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, who looked ahead to the next generation of Hall of Famers.

Brooks, who played in the league for the Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, identified five NFL stars under the age of 30 that are well on their way to a Hall of Fame induction, and there should be no surprise that Indianapolis Colts' star left guard Quenton Nelson was among the five.

Nelson cracked Brooks' list at No. 2, slotting in just behind Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes while placing ahead of Los Angeles Rams star corner Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, and Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It is hard for an interior lineman to garner enough accolades and honors to merit Hall of Fame consideration, but Nelson is a unicorn at the position, as an athletic mauler/brawler with light feet and a nasty attitude. The three-time first-team All-Pro pummels defenders at the line of scrimmage with knockout power while also displaying a polished overall game that enables him to shadowbox when needed. As Nelson (who will miss time with a foot injury that requires surgery) continues to flex his muscles against overwhelmed opponents, the Colts' All-Pro guard will build on a resume that should already have him considered a shoo-in as a gold-jacket candidate.

To date, Nelson is off to a historic start in Indianapolis, racking up three straight first-team All-Pro honors, becoming the first lineman in the NFL history to do so in his first three seasons.

Quickly, Nelson has helped transform the Colts' offensive line into arguably the best in the NFL, and has played a key role in turning around the fortunes in Indianapolis following a shocking retirement by Andrew Luck.

Nelson, much like Watt and Jackson in the list, is in line for a massive pay day and should really help put the Colts on the map of NFL contenders in the coming years.

One day, he'll join the Hall of Fame with former Colts greats enshrined over the weekend in Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning, taking his rightful place in Canton.

