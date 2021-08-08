Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI.com
Search

Colts' OL Quenton Nelson Labeled As One of Top Hall of Fame Candidates Under 30 in NFL

Already one of the best players in the NFL bar none, Colts' star guard Quenton Nelson is on a Hall of Fame trajectory that will land him in the hallowed halls of Canton, NFL Network's Bucky Brooks says.
Author:
Publish date:

While many are enjoying Enshrinement Week in Canton, Ohio watching stars of yesteryear become immortalized in the hallowed halls of Canton, the mind tends to wander for analysts such as NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, who looked ahead to the next generation of Hall of Famers. 

Brooks, who played in the league for the Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, identified five NFL stars under the age of 30 that are well on their way to a Hall of Fame induction, and there should be no surprise that Indianapolis Colts' star left guard Quenton Nelson was among the five. 

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) lines up for stretches during practice Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Nelson cracked Brooks' list at No. 2, slotting in just behind Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes while placing ahead of Los Angeles Rams star corner Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, and Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

It is hard for an interior lineman to garner enough accolades and honors to merit Hall of Fame consideration, but Nelson is a unicorn at the position, as an athletic mauler/brawler with light feet and a nasty attitude. The three-time first-team All-Pro pummels defenders at the line of scrimmage with knockout power while also displaying a polished overall game that enables him to shadowbox when needed. As Nelson (who will miss time with a foot injury that requires surgery) continues to flex his muscles against overwhelmed opponents, the Colts' All-Pro guard will build on a resume that should already have him considered a shoo-in as a gold-jacket candidate.

To date, Nelson is off to a historic start in Indianapolis, racking up three straight first-team All-Pro honors, becoming the first lineman in the NFL history to do so in his first three seasons. 

Quickly, Nelson has helped transform the Colts' offensive line into arguably the best in the NFL, and has played a key role in turning around the fortunes in Indianapolis following a shocking retirement by Andrew Luck. 

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro offensive left guard Quenton Nelson ranked 29th on NFL.com's list of "Top 100 Players of 2020."

Nelson, much like Watt and Jackson in the list, is in line for a massive pay day and should really help put the Colts on the map of NFL contenders in the coming years. 

One day, he'll join the Hall of Fame with former Colts greats enshrined over the weekend in Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning, taking his rightful place in Canton. 

Have thoughts on Quenton Nelson being on a Hall of Fame trajectory? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Indianapolis Colts offensive left guard Quenton Nelson waves after a road win at Tennessee in 2020.
News

Colts' OL Quenton Nelson Labeled As One of Top Hall of Fame Candidates Under 30 in NFL

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Brett Hundley (3) talk things over at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 2, 2021, on the second week of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp. Head Coach Frank Reich reappeared at practice after being away for ten days after a COVID-19 positive test. Colts Get Their Coach Back On Week Two Of Colts Camp
News

Colts Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger Has Been 'Very impressive' Frank Reich Says

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (right) talks to a fellow coach during training camp Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield Indiana Saturday August 7 2021
News

2021 Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 9: Eason, Ehlinger Let Loose

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Rookie WR Mike Strachan Turning Heads Early In Training Camp

Colts' Wide Receiver Mike Strachan catches a pass during Colts training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at Grand Park in Westfield. Colts Training Camp
News

2021 Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 8: Young Pass-Catchers Stacking Good Days

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY SportsJul 29, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jalen Morton (6) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Make a Trio of Roster Moves Friday

Green Bay Packers defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) runs the ball back after an interception in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Gpg Packersvikings 091618 Abw2610
News

Colts Hosting Former Pro Bowl Safety, Others for Workout

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY SportsJul 29, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Film

Film Room Dives Into the Game of Quarterback Sam Ehlinger