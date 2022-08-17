Jim Irsay is forever the optimist when it comes to his beloved Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts’ owner and CEO eats, sleeps, and breathes football. Entering his 51st season in the NFL, Irsay has seen first-hand this franchise at the top of the football world as well as the bottom. But in the eyes of Irsay, the bar is set pretty high for the 2022 season.

“It’s (time) to go and get that next Lombardi Trophy,” Irsay said at Colts camp on Wednesday. “Since 2000, we’ve won more – we’re the fourth winningest team in the National Football League with just three in front of us. That’s something to be said over such a long period of time. However, we know in this era – the interesting thing is we have this strong feeling when Matt Ryan comes in. From the passion in my heart, from what Chris Ballard has noted and Coach (Frank) Reich, that look, this is the time to set up another generation of greatness.”

Irsay is always hopeful for his team. This is the same man who guaranteed the Colts would win multiple Super Bowl titles during the Andrew Luck era. That was before the superstar quarterback decided to retire in the middle of his prime.

But when Irsay looks at this Colts team in 2022, he sees a squad that has immense potential. The addition of Ryan to this team during the offseason was huge for the franchise. Add in the additions of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and Irsay feels the Colts improved in all the right areas.

“I think (the needs) were addressed probably even in a more exciting way than I hoped,” Irsay admitted. “I think when we look where we were sitting that Sunday night with Chris and I just gathered midnight late in the office after the Jacksonville game – to think that the roster has changed, obviously led by Matt Ryan, those great free agents and a great draft. We’re really excited about that and we really feel this is an outstanding football team with a lot of veteran leadership.”

The night after the Jacksonville game last January still sticks in his mind. The Colts were handed an embarrassing 26-11 loss to the Jaguars earlier that day, forcing them to miss the postseason after having a 97% chance to make the playoffs just two weeks prior. The loss meant the Colts would be watching the postseason from home for the second time in three seasons.

Irsay called Ballard and Reich into the Colts’ facility that night for an immediate meeting. The owner was pissed, and this could not wait until the morning. Reich described the meeting as “a supportive conversation, but also demanding and wanting answers.” Ballard was more matter of fact, calling it “an ass-chewing.”

Irsay had an issue first and foremost with the quarterback. The faltering play of Carson Wentz down the stretch did not sit well with the Colts’ owner, and while it was not the sole reason the Colts missed the playoffs, Irsay believed it was the main one.

“We went through the season we went through with some inconsistency at quarterback and that led to massive problems,” Irsay said, unprompted.

Now seven months later, with Wentz in Washington and Ryan the new quarterback for the Colts, Irsay believes this team could be on the cusp of greatness once again. The owner saw it close up with Hall-of-Famers Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, and Marvin Harrison leading the Colts during the 2000s.

“We were there with Peyton Manning, we did all the things with Peyton and Marvin and Edgerrin. It was well documented, the 115 wins in a decade, going to two Super Bowls, winning two home AFC Championship games. But now is the time to create another era. It’s been created in Pittsburgh, it’s been created in Green Bay, it’s been created in Denver. You have to do that. It’s about greatness with the Horseshoe and continuing to show that eras don’t last forever, but great organizations do. It’s up to us to go get that next world championship and create this new era.”

Irsay believes the Colts have the young superstars in place to usher in another era of greatness. He mentioned Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, and Shaquille Leonard as guys that will be pillars of this organization for years to come. But Irsay knows that to win in this league, great quarterback play is a requirement, and that is what Ryan brings to this team.

“I think Matt Ryan has been everything we hoped and dream for,” Irsay explained. “I know how happy the whole organization is, having his leadership going into the season… We’re set up for excellence. Now, we just have to go do it and Matt Ryan has that same feeling in his heart. That difficult loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl, he’s here to get his Lombardi. So, this is the time.”

Before the Colts can set their sights on the Lombardi this season, however, it starts with winning the division. Indy has not captured the AFC South crown since 2014, something that bothers Irsay greatly. The easiest way to make the playoffs and host a home playoff game is by winning the division.

“We know going into it, it’s about Tennessee, it’s about winning the division,” he said. “It’s about going against those guys who have been very tough and they do a great job there getting their players ready to play football in a tough, physical way. So, it’s always tough going against those guys, but we know that’s what we have to do, that’s what we have to overcome if we want to get where we want to get.”

The Colts will have the opportunity to take a stranglehold on the division early in the season. Five of the Colts’ first seven games are against AFC South opponents. Getting off to a fast start, including winning Week One against the Houston Texans, will be key.

“It’s a divisional game, we know the opener means a lot,” Irsay remarked. “We just have to go take care of business and do what we do. We can sit and talk about the strange occurrences that’s happened even with Andrew Luck teams that have been good and having that trouble on opening day. We’re just kind of focused this year on saying let’s go play our best football, let’s get it done.”

When talking to current and former Colts, both players and coaches, it is hard to find anyone who has a bad thing to say about Mr. Irsay. He treats his employees like extended family because the Colts are his family. His passion for this team is unmatched, and the man wants nothing more than to hoist another Lombardi Trophy.

So, yeah, Irsay may be the eternal optimist prone to hyperbole and lets his fandom get the best of him at times. But it is also why many consider him to be one of the best owners in the NFL.

And who knows, maybe that next Lombardi is right around the corner.

