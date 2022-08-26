Winners of Colts’ Position Battles Revealed as Training Camp Ends

Heading into training camp, the Indianapolis Colts had multiple starting spots up for grabs.

Some battles poised rookies against veterans, with a young, fresh face going up against someone with multiple years in the NFL. Others saw veterans going against each other to see which could secure a starting role.

As the Colts completed training camp at Grand Park on Thursday, the position battles have played themselves out. While the team has not announced official starters at all of these positions, the reps they have received in training camp and the preseason games give a clear indication of who has won the job.

Let’s look at how the position battles shook out throughout Colts training camp.

Tight End

Outside of Mo Alie-Cox, the Colts’ tight end room is filled with young players trying to prove themselves. Kylen Granson, the second-year player out of SMU, came into camp as the favorite to keep the TE2 spot, and he has held onto that spot throughout camp.

Granson had a disappointing rookie season, hauling in just 11 catches for 106 yards. But Granson has looked much more comfortable as camp has progressed, earning the trust of quarterback Matt Ryan and becoming a more reliable target. He still struggles with drops at times, but he is the best tight end on the team at creating separation.

Rookie tight ends Drew Ogletree and Jelani Woods pushed Granson for the spot throughout camp. Unfortunately, Ogletree’s season ended early when he tore his ACL in joint practice against the Detroit Lions. Woods has displayed great athletic traits, but he is still a raw prospect who will need more time to develop before he takes on a major role in the offense.

Left Tackle

The battle for the starting left tackle spot set up a veteran vs. rookie competition. Matt Pryor was the incumbent who played both left and right tackle for the Colts during the 2021 season. Bernhard Raimann was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan and looked to pose a challenge to Pryor.

In the end, Pryor showed steadiness in both the run and pass game to secure the starting spot at left tackle. The Colts made left tackle Pryor’s singular focus throughout training camp and the preseason as he gets acclimated to the position. Pryor was also aided by going up against pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue every day in practice, with the defensive end helping coach him on where he could get better.

The Colts still have a lot of faith in Raimann and believe he will be a fine player. It is no secret the Colts believe Raimann can one day be the Colts’ left tackle of the future. But Raimann is still raw as he only played tackle for two seasons at Central Michigan. The Colts will continue to develop Raimann and work to get him ready down the line.

Right Guard

The competition at right guard did not last very long. Danny Pinter, the third-year pro out of Ball State, started training camp as the starter and never relinquished the position. After spending his first two seasons as the backup center to Ryan Kelly, the Colts felt like Pinter had deserved the chance to prove himself as a starter, and he handled the job well throughout camp.

Although Pinter is the starter at right guard, they still plan to use him as the backup center. If Kelly has to come out, Pinter will slide in at center, and Will Fries will take over the right guard position. Fries was the biggest threat to Pinter for the starting job but has found a role being a utility man on the interior of the offensive line. Fries will be the Colts’ top backup along the interior.

Cornerback

While Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore II are two guaranteed starters at cornerback, the battle for the other starting outside corner spot opposite Gilmore was wide open. The two players fighting for the spot, Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers, both flashed in OTAs and bring different skill sets. Facyson is a taller, longer cornerback who provides great help in the run game while Rodgers is a smaller, faster corner with tremendous ball skills.

In the end, Facyson has come out of the battle victorious. Facyson started training camp with the starters and never relinquished his spot. He has been solid in the run game and has not made many mistakes in the passing game.

While Rodgers has flashed in camp by making numerous interceptions in practice and the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, he suffered a concussion in Buffalo and has not seen the field since. The injury stopped the competition prematurely and did not allow it to play out throughout the entirety of camp.

When Rodgers returns, he will continue to push Facyson for that spot all season long. The Colts could even rotate the two cornerbacks based on who is playing well and the situation they are in. The Colts are in a good spot heading into the season with four starting-caliber cornerbacks.

Strong Safety

Strong safety was another competition that pinned a veteran against a rookie. Rodney McLeod is entering his 11th year in the NFL and has 123 career starts. Nick Cross was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, requiring the Colts to trade up for the athletic prospect out of Maryland.

The rookie has come out on top in this battle as Cross has taken most of the starting reps and played well when his number has been called. He opened his first NFL practice with an interception of Ryan and has continued to impress. Cross can make plays in the box by stuffing the run and is fast and athletic enough to stick with receivers and make plays in coverage.

The Colts are incredibly excited about Cross and his potential. They believe Cross and fellow safety Julian Blackmon can form one of the best safety tandems in the league. McLeod should also have a role in this defense, as defensive coordinator Gus Bradley likes to use three safeties.

Kicker

Three years in the NFL, three years that Rodrigo Blankenship has had to face competition for the kicker job. This year it was Jake Verity, a kicker with a big leg who spent time learning from All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker on the Baltimore Ravens. But as the kicking competition got underway, Hot Rod pulled away.

Blankenship was by far the more accurate kicker throughout training camp. While Verity struggled at times, Blankenship was consistent and had a good strike on the ball. Blankenship was also the more accurate kicker from over 50 yards, an area he has struggled with in the past.

The Colts’ release of Verity this week gives Blankenship the job once again. Hot Rod had a nice season early in 2021, going 9-of-10 on the season before he injured his hip during warmups against the Ravens. He is looking to redeem himself and put together a strong year, solidifying himself as the Colts kicker of now and the future.

