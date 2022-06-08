Colts G Quenton Nelson Fully Healthy, Not Focused on Contract Extension

The All-Pro is locked in on finishing the offseason strong and growing as a leader before Year 5.

It has been a topic amongst media and Indianapolis Colts fans all offseason. When will a contract extension happen for All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson?

Nelson is entering his fifth season and the final year of his rookie contract. With three First-Team All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowls in his first four seasons, the contract extension for the former No. 6 overall pick is expected to make him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history.

So, what does Nelson think of his upcoming extension and when it may get done?

“Not focused on that,” he said defiantly on Tuesday.

His answer should come as a surprise to no one. While there is an expectation that the extension will get done before the start of the regular season, Nelson’s focus, like always, is strictly on football.

2021 was by far the most challenging season of Nelson’s career. Injuries plagued him all season long, starting in training camp when he had surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his foot. He then dealt with back issues all season long, a reoccurring issue throughout his career, and a high ankle sprain that forced him to miss three games, the first time he has had to miss a game in his career.

Overall, Nelson played in 13 games in 2021 as he missed an additional game due to COVID-19. While he was still arguably the best offensive lineman for the Colts last season, he did not play up to his standards.

According to Pro Football Focus, Nelson finished with an overall grade of 69.1, 26th in the NFL among guards, and by far the lowest of his career. For reference, Nelson’s grades during his first three seasons were 81.6 (third), 91.2 (second), and 87.5 (third). His pass-blocking grade of 62.0 (43rd) and run-blocking grade of 70.4 (24th) were also the lowest of his career.

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

But in typical fashion, Nelson is not making any excuses for his drop in play a year ago. Instead, he is using 2021 as a learning experience all the while acknowledging that even though he did not have his best season, he can take pride in fighting through the injuries.

“You just try to keep a positive mindset,” Nelson explained. “Everyone in the NFL is fighting through something. Everyone’s hurt week-to-week. There’s no excuses. You are what you put on tape and at the end of the day, that’s how I play and it is what it is but I can look at myself and know I gave my all getting treatment and the time I spent on my body to try to get it right as much as I can during the whole season.”

Even with the injuries and fighting through the pain, Nelson still played well enough to earn Second-Team All-Pro and his fourth Pro Bowl selection. To receive those accolades during what is considered a down year speaks to the incredibly high level of play Nelson has been at throughout his career.

With 2021 in the rearview mirror, Nelson has focused ahead to 2022. The year is already getting off to a better start as far as injuries are concerned. The foot? Healed. The ankle? Healed. The back? No flare-ups yet.

“Yeah, I feel great,” he admitted. “I feel really good. Strong, healthy, just ready to go. Excited for camp. I’m not going in there with two surgeries.”

The Colts need a healthy Nelson this year as the offensive line adjusts to having new bodies amongst the starters. Matt Pryor replaces Eric Fisher at left tackle as the team parted ways with Fisher after an uneven 2021 campaign. Danny Pinter, a former fifth-round pick by the Colts in 2020, takes over the reins at right guard with long-time starter Mark Glowinski now with the New York Giants.

© Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the most underrated aspects of offensive line play is the continuity and cohesiveness that the entire unit must play with. Knowing what your fellow linemen are going to do on each play and how they are going to block is crucial to the success of the offense. If an assignment is missed by just one of the linemen, chances are the play will fail.

While Pryor and Pinter both have starting experience with this group in the past, neither have been full-time starters. The Colts are not going full speed right now, but Nelson thinks they are still getting in plenty of work.

“I think it’s going well,” Nelson said when asked about the progress of the group. “We have a good rotation going and guys are stepping up and have worked really hard this offseason and you can see that. It’s hard to tell during this tempo and everything will sort out more when the pads are on and we’re going full-speed.”

Another area that Nelson has worked on improving this offseason is his leadership ability. As a veteran on this team and a first-time captain in 2021, Nelson has certainly taken on a more prominent leadership role with this team and embraces the role. So, who has he gone to for advice on being a leader? None other than Peyton Manning.

While Nelson did not dive into the specifics of his conversations with Manning, he knows just how valuable it is to have the Colts legend as a sounding board.

“It’s incredibly valuable,” Nelson admitted. “He’s a Hall-of-Famer and one of the best to ever do it, and he’s won two Super Bowls. Just being able to pick his brain is nice.”

While others are worried about when a contract extension might get done for the All-Pro, Nelson is business as usual. Working on his craft, developing into a leader, and getting back to his other-worldly form are the main focuses for the fifth-year pro.

But I doubt any of us are shocked by that.

