September 22, 2021
PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts Loss Vs. Rams

Brandon and Andrew break down the Colts’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams as they fall to 0-2, offer insight on the latest with Carson Wentz’s injury, discuss the problems in the red zone and on the offensive line, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
The Indianapolis Colts fall to 0-2 after a hard-fought loss to the Los Angeles Rams 27-24.

The Colts made a valiant effort to come back and take the victory, but in the end, their mistakes were too much to overcome.

On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast broke down the game and where things went wrong for the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The guys provide the latest on Carson Wentz’s ankle injury and review his performance, give insight on why the Colts have so much trouble in the red zone, and discuss the continued problems of the offensive line.

The Colts talk continues on the defensive side of the ball when Brandon and Andrew look at how the pass rush has done so far and go over the question of should there be concern about the Colts’ secondary? All of these questions and more are answered.

The episode continues with a recap of the Week Two slate of games and coverage of all the news around the NFL. Week Two was highlighted by many high-profile injuries that could have an impact for weeks to come.

Finally, the episode ends with the Colts Player of the Game, someone who the Colts need to make sure stays heavily involved in the game plan.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

